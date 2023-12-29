en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Brighton Bests Tottenham 4-2: Spurs’ Defensive Vulnerabilities Under Scrutiny

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:09 pm EST
Brighton Bests Tottenham 4-2: Spurs’ Defensive Vulnerabilities Under Scrutiny

In a shocking development, Tottenham Hotspur endured a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton, marking a significant setback in their Premier League journey. The match, held at the Falmer Stadium on Friday, exposed the team’s defensive frailties, particularly under the tactical decisions of Manager Ange Postecoglou.

Game Highlights

The match was a startling contrast to Tottenham’s previous performances, as they had secured three consecutive wins prior to this game. Brighton’s triumph was cemented by goals from Jack Hinshellwood and Joao Pedro, with the latter scoring twice from the penalty spot. The victory, however, came despite the late goals from Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies for Spurs. Interestingly, Veliz’s goal marked his first for the club.

Defensive Vulnerabilities

Spurs’ defeat highlighted their defensive vulnerabilities, with an alarming tally of 19 goals conceded since the beginning of November. This record, shared with Nottingham Forest, ranks as the worst in the Premier League. This vulnerability was evident despite several saves from Guglielmo Vicario. Players like Emerson Royal and Dejan Kulusevski, too, struggled in defense, further exacerbating the team’s situation.

Manager Under Scrutiny

The significant defeat has put Ange Postecoglou, who was once tipped for top managerial positions at Manchester United and Manchester City, under the lens of criticism. His decision to maintain a high defensive line, labeled as “stupid” by former English football player Aaron McLean, is now being questioned. Despite acknowledging the team’s fatigue and demanding style of play, Postecoglou remains optimistic about the players’ efforts.

In the wake of the defeat, Tottenham’s next match against Bournemouth at home is being eagerly anticipated, with fans and critics keen to see how the team rebounds.

0
Football Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manchester United's Stunning Defeat Against Nottingham Forest: A Wake-Up Call for Change

By Salman Khan

Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup's 13th Edition

By Salman Khan

Luanda Villa FC: From Underdogs to Game Changers in Kenya's National Super League

By Salman Khan

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023 ...
@Football · 2 hours
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023 ...
heart comment 0
FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup

By Salman Khan

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Triumph in Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023

By Salman Akhtar

Cristiano Ronaldo: A Year of Triumph, Leading Goal Scorer of 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
40 seconds
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
57 seconds
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 min
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
3 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
4 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
4 mins
SERAP Calls for ICC Intervention in Plateau State Violence
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
4 mins
J.P. Nadda Slams Opposition's 'Nyay Yatra', Lauds PM Modi's Vision for India
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
5 mins
Ugandan Authorities Crack Down on Shisha Smoking: 14 Arrested in Jinja City
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
6 mins
Groundbreaking Study Reveals Potential Health Benefits of Wool-Derived Keratin for Type-2 Diabetes
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 min
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app