Bright Nights and Fairways: 11 U.S. Golf Courses Shine with After-Dark Play

Golf's traditional day's end scramble to complete rounds before sunset is getting a bright twist across the United States. A growing trend, night golf, long popular in Asia, is capturing the attention of players seeking to enjoy the game under the starry sky. Here, we explore 11 notable venues that illuminate the night with their unique offerings.

Revolutionizing Golf: The Night-Time Experience

Among the pioneering venues is Cabot Citrus Farms in Brooksville, Florida, sprawling over 1,200 acres and featuring an 11-hole par-3 course designed for nocturnal play. Las Vegas, known for its vibrant nightlife, hosts Cloud 9 at Angel Park Golf Club, where golfers can experience nine illuminated holes. Meanwhile, the historical Heartwell Golf Course in Long Beach, California, where Tiger Woods honed his skills, and The Lakes at El Segundo, the first municipal course operated by TopGolf, offer distinctive night golf experiences. Omni PGA Frisco Resort in Texas and The Lights at Indio Golf Course in California further highlight the diversity and appeal of after-dark golfing options.

Historical Perspectives and Modern Innovations

Manor Valley Golf Course in Export, Pennsylvania, boasts a unique place in history as the first regulation-length lit golf course in the world, dating back to 1964. Fast forward to the present, The Park at West Palm Beach in Florida and Timpanogos Pasture Par 3 Course in Provo, Utah, demonstrate how modern technology and design have evolved, offering golfers sophisticated night-time play environments. Westchester Golf Course in Los Angeles, California, and 3's Golf & Grill in Greenville, South Carolina, showcase how accessibility and a casual atmosphere are key factors driving the popularity of night golf.

Changing the Game: The Future of Night Golf

The expansion of night golf in the U.S. signifies a shift in how the sport can be enjoyed, breaking the traditional bounds of daylight play. These venues not only offer more flexible playing times but also introduce a novel experience to both seasoned golfers and newcomers. The trend reflects a broader movement towards making golf more inclusive and accessible, catering to the lifestyle of modern players and potentially drawing a new demographic to the sport.

As night golf continues to grow, it opens up new possibilities for the game's evolution. These illuminated courses are not just venues for play; they are beacons of innovation in golf, offering a glimpse into the future where the game knows no bounds of time. The expansion of night golf could redefine the sport's cultural and social landscape, making it a round-the-clock affair that appeals to a wider audience.