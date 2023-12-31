en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:58 pm EST
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market

In an unprecedented move within the automotive industry, a new breed of vehicle that marries the adrenaline-fueled exhilaration of a race car with the practicality of a street-legal automobile has been unveiled. This groundbreaking innovation offers automobile aficionados an unmatched opportunity to experience the thrill of race-track grade performance in a vehicle that is also equipped to tackle the routine demands of everyday driving. This unique amalgamation of racing power with roadworthy credentials is set to appeal to a niche segment of consumers, who wish to savor the thrill of the race track on their daily commute.

Reimagining Performance and Design

The introduction of this novel concept in the form of a road-legal race car is a significant leap forward in automotive engineering, effectively pushing the boundaries of what has traditionally been expected from street-legal vehicles. The Saleen S7, conceived by renowned race car driver Steve Saleen, is a remarkable embodiment of this innovation. This mid-engine American-born supercar, capable of speeds exceeding 220 mph, boasts a 7.0 liter V-8 engine with a billet steel crankshaft, and connecting rods. In its naturally aspirated form, the S7 delivers an impressive 550 hp and 560 lb-ft of torque, while the turbocharged S7TT introduced in 2005, saw a massive jump to 750 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque.

Defying Conventional Boundaries

Another significant addition to the line-up of street-legal race cars is the KTM X-Bow GT-XR, a street-legal variant of the KTM X-Bow GTX. Powered by the same Audi 2.5-liter 5-cylinder engine, it delivers a commendable 501 horsepower. Its lightweight construction, thanks to a carbon fiber monocoque, and a 96-liter fuel tank, granting a range of 1000 km on a full tank, underline its commitment to blending race-track prowess with practical, everyday usability. The GT-XR was recently spotted demonstrating its ability to handle slippery winter conditions, further solidifying its status as a versatile, year-round vehicle.

Enriching the Automotive Landscape

The introduction of these road-legal race cars is not just an exciting development for car enthusiasts, but a significant step forward for the automotive industry as a whole. By seamlessly integrating the high-octane excitement of a race car with the practicality of regular road use, these vehicles are truly redefining what it means to be a ‘performance car’. As more car manufacturers explore this exciting new niche, the automotive landscape is set to become even more thrilling and diverse.

0
Automotive Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine

By Salman Khan

Porsche 911 GT3 Rally Cars Make Thrilling Debut in 2023 Belgian Rally Season

By Salman Khan

BYD Co. to Overtake Tesla as World's Top Seller of Electric Vehicles

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Anand Mahindra Showcases Ingenious 'Sofa Car' Innovation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom ...
heart comment 0
China’s BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader
2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More
Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse

By Olalekan Adigun

Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision

By Hadeel Hashem

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
31 seconds
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
15 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
18 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
24 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
25 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
32 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
33 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
34 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
46 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app