Bridgeport Sissies Soccer Team Concludes Castleberry Tournament with 2-2 Record

The Bridgeport Sissies soccer team concluded their journey at the Castleberry tournament with an even record of 2-2. The girls' team, coached by Kendall Pryor, demonstrated their potential in matches characterized by both decisive victories and challenging defeats.

Impressive Start and Midway Stumble

The tournament kicked off with a resounding 6-0 victory for Bridgeport over Eastern Hills. The team's prowess on the pitch was evident, with Yaritza Ruvalcaba and Pyper Newlin leading the charge with two goals each. Citlali Juarez and Ashely Alanis added to the tally with solo scores, while other team members made significant contributions with multiple assists.

However, the Sissies' momentum was tested in their subsequent match against Salado. Despite a determined effort, they faced a 3-0 setback.

Return to Winning Ways

The Bridgeport Sissies displayed their resilience in the third game of the tournament, securing a 4-0 triumph over Uplift Atlas Academy. Citlali Juarez, fresh off her previous match's goal, starred in the scoring, helping the team bounce back from their earlier loss.

Coach Pryor's Observations and Future Games

Coach Kendall Pryor, reflecting on the team's performance, noted an improvement in consistency and gameplay compared to their previous outing at the College Station tournament. Despite the challenges, the team showed signs of gaining traction and developing a more cohesive approach to their matches.

Unfortunately, the Sissies' scheduled road game against Denton was postponed due to inclement weather, with the rescheduled date and results still pending at the time of reporting. The team is now set to play their first home game of the season against Sanger at Bull Memorial Stadium, followed by an away game against Graham.