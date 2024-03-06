Brianna Mulhern: From Rugby Fields to PhD Research on Concussion Biomechanics

It's been a whirlwind journey for Brianna Mulhern, who recently moved from the north of England to Perpignan, France, with her sights set on continuing both her rugby career and groundbreaking research into concussion biomechanics. Despite the change in scenery, Mulhern's dedication to understanding and improving athlete brain health remains unwavering, as she balances her PhD completion with finding a new rugby team.

Advertisment

Combining Passion with Purpose

Mulhern's transition from basketball and Gaelic football to rugby was seamless, thanks to her love for team sports and her academic pursuits at Ulster University. Her work as a sports scientist for Rugby League club Hull KR has not only fueled her passion for rugby but also provided a unique perspective on the sport's most pressing health issue: concussions. With rugby league and union grappling with the consequences of brain injuries, Mulhern's research is timely, focusing on the mechanisms of concussion and their immediate effects on players.

Technological Advances and Education

Advertisment

Employing state-of-the-art mouthguards, Mulhern aims to monitor and analyze the impact of concussions in real-time, a step that could revolutionize how the sport addresses brain health. This technology is part of a broader strategy to evolve the sport's approach to concussions, emphasizing prevention and education. As awareness grows, so does the importance of honest communication among players, coaches, and medical staff, a cultural shift Mulhern is keen to see through.

A Future Focused on Safety

The landscape of rugby is changing, with increased media attention and the personal stories of former players highlighting the long-term consequences of concussions. Mulhern's work represents a beacon of hope, offering a path toward safer sporting environments. As she continues her research and rugby journey in France, the potential for meaningful change in athlete brain health management is more apparent than ever.