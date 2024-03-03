Briana Stephenson Shines in Heptathlon, Aiming for Oceania Champs with Impressive Performance

Former Waipukurau athlete Briana Stephenson, 24, has returned to her roots in Hawke's Bay/Gisborne, showcasing her exceptional talent in heptathlon while continuing her training in Auckland. At the recent Combined Events Nationals in Dunedin, Stephenson demonstrated her prowess, clinching the top spot in the 100m hurdles and achieving personal bests in javelin and high jump, positioning her as a strong contender for the Oceania Area Championships in Fiji.

Remarkable Achievements and New Records

Stephenson's performance in Dunedin was nothing short of spectacular. Her 100m hurdles time of 13.93s propelled her to the forefront of New Zealand's heptathlon scene. A new personal best in the high jump at 1.77m, coupled with a season-best 200m dash, underscored her versatility and strength as an athlete. Despite facing challenges, such as technical adjustments in shot put and managing her approach in the long jump, Stephenson's resilience and strategic gameplay shone through.

Day Two Triumphs and the Road Ahead

The second day of competition saw Stephenson maintaining her momentum, with notable performances in the long jump and javelin. However, it was the 800m race that truly highlighted her competitive spirit. Coming from behind, she secured a victory in the event, smashing her previous personal best and concluding the heptathlon with a significant overall points improvement. This achievement not only solidified her position in New Zealand's heptathlon rankings but also set new records for the Hawke's Bay/Gisborne region.

Looking Towards International Competitions

Both Stephenson and gold medalist Maddie Wilson have qualified for the Oceania Area Championships, marking a significant milestone in their athletic careers. Additionally, their participation in the upcoming Australian Athletics Champs in Adelaide further underscores their dedication and potential on the international stage. As these athletes prepare for their next challenges, their performances in Dunedin have certainly established them as ones to watch in the world of athletics.

Briana Stephenson's journey from a local athlete to a national contender is a testament to her hard work, determination, and the supportive environment fostered by her original Hawke's Bay/Gisborne team. As she sets her sights on the Oceania Area Championships and beyond, her achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere, proving that with perseverance and passion, the path to success is within reach.