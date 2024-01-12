en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle

Professional wrestling star Brian Cage, known for his rigorous performances in the Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Championship and as an AEW star, continues to grapple with a torn lat muscle, an injury he sustained during a match on Dynamite. The injury occurred after a German superplex maneuver executed by Trent Beretta.

The Silent Struggle

Cage, despite his injury, has yet to withdraw from the wrestling scene. There has been no official announcement regarding his plans to take time off for recovery. Instead, he has chosen to meet his commitments, showcasing a level of dedication and perseverance that is emblematic of the sport. He is set to defend his titles alongside his team, the Gates of Agony, against Lance Archer and the Righteous at the forthcoming Collision event.

Injuries in Wrestling: A Common Occurrence

Injuries in the wrestling arena are a common occurrence, with athletes often pushing their bodies beyond limits. While some are able to endure the pain and continue performing, others are forced to take significant time off for recovery. The potential for a title change looms if Cage’s injury necessitates a prolonged period of absence.

Community Hopes for Quick Recovery

The wrestling community, along with Cage’s fans, remain hopeful for his quick recovery, wishing to avoid a prolonged absence from the sport. Cage’s recent performance, despite his injury, has been lauded as impressive, a testament to his resilience and dedication to his craft. His ongoing struggle with the injury, revealed through an Instagram post showing the discoloration of his bicep area, underscores the physical toll and sacrifices made by professional wrestlers.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
22 seconds ago
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, a dramatic street fight match concluded with Sting and Darby Allin triumphing over Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita. The climax occurred when Sting, to the awe of fans and commentators alike, performed a Scorpion Death Drop on Hobbs from the seating area, crashing through a table below. Concerns
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
7 mins ago
Chris Silva: From South Carolina Gamecock to a Rising Star in NBA G-League
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
8 mins ago
Netflix's 'Quarterback' Series Spotlights NFL Stars' Trials and Triumphs
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
3 mins ago
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
3 mins ago
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
End of an Era: Football Titans Saban, Carroll, and Belichick Depart
5 mins ago
End of an Era: Football Titans Saban, Carroll, and Belichick Depart
Latest Headlines
World News
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
22 seconds
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
1 min
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
1 min
Adam Schiff Unveils Democracy-Strengthening Policy Blueprint in Senate Race
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
1 min
President Assoumani Addresses Comores: Economic Challenges, Development, and Controversies
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
2 mins
The High Price of Weight Loss: A Personal Account
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
2 mins
Iowa Caucus: Possible Upset as DeSantis Gains Momentum
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
3 mins
Savannah Chrisley Remembers Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles on His 30th Birthday
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
3 mins
Travis Kelce’s Foundation Helps Rebuild Longtime Kansas City Resident’s Home
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
3 mins
Hospitalized US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin Continues Duties Amidst Controversy
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
38 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app