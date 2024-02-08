Brewha Bushwhack Festival: An Outdoor Adventure Extravaganza

Embrace the Wild: Brewha Bushwhack Festival Set to Ignite Adventurous Spirits on April 6

On Saturday, April 6, the annual Brewha Bushwhack outdoor adventure challenge and festival will unleash its wilderness charm at Byrd's Adventure Center in Ozark, Arkansas. This event, hosted by Pack Rat Outdoor Center, promises a thrilling day of camaraderie, survival skills, and revelry for outdoor enthusiasts of all ages.

The Brewha Bushwhack Challenge: A Symphony of Skills

The heart of the festival is the Brewha Bushwhack Challenge, a team-based outdoor skills competition that emphasizes proficiency over speed. Teams of 3-4 members will navigate through checkpoints in the Mulberry River valley, demonstrating their expertise in various tasks such as fire building, canoe paddling, knot tying, climbing, and more. Points will be awarded based on the teams' mastery of these essential survival skills.

Unlike traditional races, the Brewha Bushwhack Challenge is designed to foster collaboration and celebrate the diverse talents of each participant. The competition begins at 10 a.m., setting the stage for an exhilarating day of outdoor adventure.

Brewha Bushwhack Festival: A Cornucopia of Outdoor Delights

Beyond the competition, the Brewha Bushwhack Festival offers a rich tapestry of activities for attendees to enjoy. From educational clinics by bushcraft experts to live music performances, the festival is a vibrant celebration of nature and community.

Local breweries will be on hand to serve their finest craft beers, while equipment demonstrations will provide opportunities for participants to learn about the latest gear and techniques in the world of outdoor adventure. The festival's vendor booths will offer a range of products and services for those looking to enhance their wilderness experiences.

Kid's Quest: Nurturing the Next Generation of Adventurers

For the younger explorers, the Kid's Quest presents a scaled-down version of the adult challenge, introducing children ages 8-12 to the joys of outdoor skills. This immersive experience is designed to inspire a lifelong love of nature and adventure in the next generation of wilderness enthusiasts.

Ticketing and Camping Information

Tickets to the festival are available for $35, which includes a drinking vessel, access to clinics and vendor booths, three beverages, and live music. Entry for the Kid's Quest costs $30, granting festival access for the young adventurers.

Primitive camping is included with competition registration, allowing participants to fully immerse themselves in the weekend's festivities. For those seeking more comfortable accommodations, cabins and RV hookups can be reserved through Byrd's Adventure Center.

Supporting Snake Mountain Pack Goats

In the spirit of giving back to the community, proceeds from the Brewha Bushwhack event will benefit Snake Mountain Pack Goats, an organization dedicated to promoting sustainable land management practices and the use of pack goats in outdoor recreation.

As the sun sets on the Mulberry River valley on April 6, the Brewha Bushwhack Festival will stand as a testament to the power of nature, the resilience of the human spirit, and the beauty of camaraderie among adventurers. For more information and to secure your place in this unforgettable event, visit brewhabushwack.com.