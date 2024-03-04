Brewers Defy Odds: Low Playoff Chances, High 2023 Attendance

Despite preseason predictions casting doubt on their playoff potential, the Milwaukee Brewers experienced surprisingly robust attendance in 2023. Tom Tango, MLB Advanced Media's senior data architect, highlighted a trend where teams with higher playoff odds generally saw higher attendance figures, yet the Brewers, alongside the Rockies and Cubs, emerged as exceptions. This anomaly underscores the Brewers' resilient fan base, irrespective of preseason expectations.

Defying the Trend

The Brewers' attendance numbers in 2023 contradicted conventional wisdom that links team success probabilities with fan turnout. While teams like the Mets saw a decline in attendance following a disappointing start and mid-season sell-off, the Brewers maintained strong attendance figures. This phenomenon was particularly notable given the broader correlation identified by Tango, where teams with the lowest playoff odds often saw reduced attendance figures.

Historical Attendance Patterns

Historically, the Brewers have shown an ability to draw large crowds regardless of their expected performance. The team saw its highest attendance in years following less optimistic playoff odds, particularly in 2018 and 2019. This trend suggests that the Brewers' fan engagement might be driven by factors beyond immediate on-field success, including the team's performance in preceding seasons and the overall fan experience at Miller Park/American Family Field.

Impacts on Future Attendance

As the Brewers approach the 2024 season with modest expectations, it will be interesting to observe how attendance figures respond. Given the team's history of defying attendance expectations, there's a possibility that fan loyalty and the overall experience of attending games in Milwaukee could continue to draw significant crowds, even if the team faces on-field challenges. This scenario would further affirm the unique nature of Brewers fans and their commitment to supporting their team.

Ultimately, the Brewers' ability to maintain high attendance figures despite lower playoff odds speaks to the strength of their fan base and the appeal of the game-day experience at their home park. While the 2024 season presents new challenges, the Brewers' history suggests that their fans are likely to remain a constant, vibrant presence, underscoring the complex dynamics that influence MLB attendance beyond simple win-loss expectations.