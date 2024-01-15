Brevin Jordan's Record-breaking Performance Shines in Texans' Victory

In a thrilling display of speed and agility, Houston Texans tight end, Brevin Jordan, has emerged into the limelight following a remarkable performance in the team's 45-14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The game, a part of the AFC wild card matchup, saw Jordan's standout moment when he caught a short pass from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and transformed it into a staggering 72-yard touchdown. This play was not just a game-changer; it was a record-breaker.

Tight End's Record-Breaking Performance

The touchdown, which reclaimed the lead for the Texans just 18 seconds after the Browns had gained it, was not only the longest for the Texans this season but also the longest playoff play in the franchise's history. Jordan's display of speed, where he reached a top speed of 20.03 miles per hour according to NextGen Stats, is something that will be remembered for a long time.

The Aftermath of an Exceptional Show

This exceptional performance likely triggered the NFL's decision to select Jordan for a drug test, a request made known through a letter posted at his locker. Despite typically playing a secondary role to starting tight end Dalton Schultz, Jordan has stepped up in Schultz's absence due to injuries, and his year-end statistics reflect this. He ended the year with 11 receptions, 159 yards, and one touchdown.

What Does the Future Hold?

The future looks promising for Jordan. His performance may lead to increased opportunities, especially if fellow wide receiver Noah Brown isn't at full strength for the Texans' upcoming divisional round against either the Baltimore Ravens or Kansas City Chiefs. As the Texans move forward, Jordan's contribution to their success will undoubtedly be a key factor.