en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess

At an age where many footballers are considering retirement, 35-year-old former Bournemouth star, Brett Pitman, is making headlines with his continuing prowess on the football field. Now gracing the Wessex Premier League with his talent, Pitman recently led his current team, Shaftesbury, to a commanding 8-2 victory over Christchurch, thanks to his impressive seven-goal haul in a single match.

Pitman’s Unstoppable Performance

Pitman’s remarkable performance was against none other than Poole Town’s loanee goalkeeper, Will Butler. Despite the seasoned goalkeeper’s attempts, he was unable to hold off the formidable Pitman. The former Cherries player displayed his enduring talent and football intelligence, managing to outwit Butler on seven different occasions. Alongside Pitman, Steve Devlin also found the back of the net for Shaftesbury. For Christchurch, Ewang Derick and Lyle Simpson managed to score despite the heavy defeat.

Shaftesbury’s Strong League Standing

Shaftesbury’s current league standing paints a vivid image of a team in top form. With a total of 56 points from 23 matches and having scored 78 goals, Shaftesbury is in a strong position at the top of the table. No small part of this success is due to Brett Pitman‘s consistent goal-scoring talent. His remarkable tally of 38 goals this season is more than twice the number of goals scored by any other player in the league.

Continuing a Legacy

Pitman, a former star player for Bournemouth, has always been known for his goal-scoring abilities. His significant contributions to Bournemouth’s rise from League Two to the Premier League are etched in the history of the club. Now, he continues to write his legacy, lighting up the Wessex Premier League with his impressive performances. His recent seven-goal haul not only earned him £525 in bonuses but also reaffirmed his status as one of the most prolific strikers in non-league football.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation

By Salman Khan

13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut

By Salman Khan

A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup

By Salman Khan

Former Selangor FC Goalkeeper, Jamsari Sabian, Forced to Sell Medals Amidst Unpaid Salaries

By Salman Khan

Daily News Reveals All-Star Boys Golf Team for Fall 2023 ...
@Education · 2 mins
Daily News Reveals All-Star Boys Golf Team for Fall 2023 ...
heart comment 0
‘Duke Shots’: The Key to Duke Blue Devils’ Basketball Success

By Salman Khan

'Duke Shots': The Key to Duke Blue Devils' Basketball Success
NJAC Division Play Resumes: Spotlight on Morris/Sussex Girls Basketball

By Salman Khan

NJAC Division Play Resumes: Spotlight on Morris/Sussex Girls Basketball
Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match

By Salman Khan

Busoga United Triumphs over Kitara FC in Thrilling UPL Match
Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads

By Salman Khan

Street-Legal Race Car: Unleashing Motorsport Thrill on Public Roads
Latest Headlines
World News
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
15 seconds
The Shifting American Political Landscape: A Battle of Ideals
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
32 seconds
Manchester United's Amad Diallo Refutes Africa Cup of Nations Participation
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
1 min
Actor Lo Hoi Pang Battles Health Challenges while Staying Active On and Off Screen
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
1 min
Harmonizing Studies: The Power of Music in Academic Pursuits
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
1 min
Lucinda Harman: A Councillor's Journey and Anticipation for 2024
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
2 mins
13-Year-Old Girl Captures Rare Piebald Deer in Memorable Hunting Debut
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
2 mins
A Day of Celebrations, Knowledge, and Community Spirit: Events Roundup
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
2 mins
Labour Party's Road to Victory: A Look into the Challenges and Missions
Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot
2 mins
Trump Appeals Against Disqualification from Maine Presidential Ballot
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app