Brett Pitman: Age No Barrier to Goal-Scoring Prowess

At an age where many footballers are considering retirement, 35-year-old former Bournemouth star, Brett Pitman, is making headlines with his continuing prowess on the football field. Now gracing the Wessex Premier League with his talent, Pitman recently led his current team, Shaftesbury, to a commanding 8-2 victory over Christchurch, thanks to his impressive seven-goal haul in a single match.

Pitman’s Unstoppable Performance

Pitman’s remarkable performance was against none other than Poole Town’s loanee goalkeeper, Will Butler. Despite the seasoned goalkeeper’s attempts, he was unable to hold off the formidable Pitman. The former Cherries player displayed his enduring talent and football intelligence, managing to outwit Butler on seven different occasions. Alongside Pitman, Steve Devlin also found the back of the net for Shaftesbury. For Christchurch, Ewang Derick and Lyle Simpson managed to score despite the heavy defeat.

Shaftesbury’s Strong League Standing

Shaftesbury’s current league standing paints a vivid image of a team in top form. With a total of 56 points from 23 matches and having scored 78 goals, Shaftesbury is in a strong position at the top of the table. No small part of this success is due to Brett Pitman‘s consistent goal-scoring talent. His remarkable tally of 38 goals this season is more than twice the number of goals scored by any other player in the league.

Continuing a Legacy

Pitman, a former star player for Bournemouth, has always been known for his goal-scoring abilities. His significant contributions to Bournemouth’s rise from League Two to the Premier League are etched in the history of the club. Now, he continues to write his legacy, lighting up the Wessex Premier League with his impressive performances. His recent seven-goal haul not only earned him £525 in bonuses but also reaffirmed his status as one of the most prolific strikers in non-league football.