Brett McKinnon Shines in NHIAA Div I Semifinal: Londonderry Triumphs Over Exeter

At Manchester's JFK Coliseum, Londonderry High School's junior wing, Brett McKinnon, delivered a standout performance during the NHIAA Division I Hockey Semifinal. McKinnon's hat trick propelled the Lancers to a decisive 6-1 victory over Exeter, setting up a final showdown with top-seeded Windham. Londonderry's coach, Mike Bears, praised McKinnon's ability to rise to the occasion, underscoring his crucial role in the team's success.

McKinnon's Early Impact

McKinnon wasted no time asserting his presence, scoring twice within the first 2:43 of the second period, extending Londonderry's lead to 4-0. His performance didn't just include goals; McKinnon also contributed an assist, showcasing his all-around game. The Lancers' offensive onslaught in the second period was pivotal, with McKinnon's linemates, Michael Maloney and Owen Carey, also making significant contributions to the scoreboard.

Exeter's Struggle and Brief Comeback

Exeter, despite being the underdogs, entered the game with determination. However, Londonderry's aggressive start proved too much to handle. Exeter's coach, Paul DiMarino, admitted the early pressure from the Lancers was a key factor in their struggle. Exeter managed to score a consolation power-play goal through junior defenseman Brady Smith, but Londonderry quickly responded, maintaining their dominant lead.

Londonderry's Path to the Final

The victory sets up an eagerly anticipated final against Windham, a team that handed Londonderry their toughest loss during the regular season. Coach Bears looks forward to the challenge, hoping for a redemption arc in the upcoming final. With a balanced attack and solid defense, Londonderry's performance against Exeter has set a high bar for the championship game. The Lancers' blend of teamwork, skill, and determination will be key factors as they seek to clinch the Division I title.

As Londonderry prepares for the final, the spotlight will undoubtedly remain on McKinnon, whose exceptional performance against Exeter has not only elevated his status but also underscored his importance to the team's ambitions. The final against Windham promises to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams aiming to cap off their seasons with the ultimate prize.