Bret Hart Criticizes Modern Wrestling: A Closer Look at the Goldberg Controversy

Professional wrestling, a blend of athleticism and artistry, has been under scrutiny recently, thanks to the critique of WWE legend Bret Hart. In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Hart voiced his concerns about the modern state of wrestling, particularly focusing on the physical toll it takes on the performers. He attributed the problem to unrealistic maneuvers and the widespread use of chops, which, according to him, have started to diminish the true essence of pro wrestling.

Bret Hart and the Goldberg Controversy

One of the most contentious points of the conversation was the criticism of fellow professional wrestler, Bill Goldberg. Hart referred to an incident from 1999 when a miscalculated kick from Goldberg led to a career-ending injury for Hart. He suggested Goldberg's wrestling style, known for its physicality and aggression, was a prime example of the issues plaguing the industry. Hart's criticism extended to wrestlers who rely on 'cheap heat' and moves that cause real pain, suggesting that such practices deviate from the principles of professional wrestling.

Goldberg's Remorse and Desire for a Proper Retirement

Goldberg, however, has expressed remorse for the incident that ended Hart's career. During an appearance on The Michael Kay Show in 2022, he acknowledged the accident and admitted that Hart may never forgive him for it. Despite the controversy, Goldberg, who has not fought since his defeat at Elimination Chamber 2022, has expressed his wish to have a proper retirement match, hinting at a potential return to the ring.

The Evolution of Wrestling and its Consequences

The critique offered by Bret Hart has shone a light on the evolving nature of wrestling. His commentary prompts a reevaluation of the art form's fundamental principles, challenging the industry to prioritize realism and authenticity in matches. As the conversation continues, the wrestling world must grapple with these issues, balancing the demands of entertainment with the physical wellbeing of its performers.