NFL

Brenton Strange’s Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram’s Historic Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season

In the realm of the NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-round pick of 2023, Brenton Strange, may have had a muted rookie season. However, the optimism surrounding his future development within the team remains undeterred. The beacon of hope for Strange’s progression is the veteran tight end Evan Engram, whose formidable performance this season has left a significant imprint.

Engram’s Historic Feat

Engram recently cemented his legacy by becoming the eighth tight end in NFL history to record a 100-reception season. His 104 receptions this year stand as the third-highest single-season reception total in Jaguars’ history. This achievement came into fruition during the Jaguars’ 26-0 triumph over the Carolina Panthers, a victory that snapped a four-game losing streak and provided a much-needed mental reset for the team.

A Mentor for the Rookie

Engram’s remarkable work ethic and preparation routines have become a source of inspiration for Strange, who has managed only five receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown in his rookie season. Strange is no stranger to learning from experienced players, as he had previously observed Pat Freiermuth during his stint at Penn State. Now, with Engram’s guidance and the contributions of the Jaguars’ coaching staff and fellow players like Luke Farrell, Strange is poised for professional growth.

Looking Ahead

As the Jaguars set their sights on securing a playoff spot and making a deep postseason push, Engram’s playmaking abilities will be a crucial asset. His upcoming matchup against the Tennessee Titans’ 16th ranked pass defense could further solidify his standing. The discussion on whether Engram should be a lock for fantasy football lineups is also gaining momentum, offering a glimpse into the projected fantasy points for Engram this season. However, beyond the stats and accolades, Engram’s most significant contribution might be the inspiring benchmark he has set for young players like Strange.

NFL Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

