Sports

Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
Brenton Avdulla Eyes First Victory of 2024 at Happy Valley

Looking to secure his first win of 2024, Australian jockey Brenton Avdulla is set to ride four horses at Happy Valley on Thursday night. Having returned to Hong Kong with no victories in two meetings, Avdulla’s spotlight ride is on Classic Series contender Howdeepisyourlove in the Class Two Albatross Handicap. Howdeepisyourlove, with a rating of 96, is the second highest-rated four-year-old in Hong Kong and a potential participant in the upcoming Classic Mile on February 4.

Optimistic Over Howdeepisyourlove’s Potential

Howdeepisyourlove’s performance in previous races has garnered praise from Avdulla, who remains optimistic about the horse’s potential. Besides Howdeepisyourlove, Avdulla will also ride Act Of Faith, Kowloon East Star, and Travel Golf. Avdulla clinched a victory with Act Of Faith back in November and is hoping to replicate that success amidst the absences or suspensions of other jockeys.

Travel Golf Faces Stiff Competition

Travel Golf, another horse Avdulla is set to ride, faces stiff competition from unbeaten Golden Long, trained by Frankie Lor Fu-chuen, in the first section of the Class Four Lark Handicap. Despite the competition, Avdulla is determined to get back into the winners’ enclosure and seize the opportunities at the race meeting.

Past Performances and Future Expectations

In addition to his upcoming rides, Avdulla previously made his belated first appearance in a Sha Tin Group One, hoping that his first Group One ride in the city with Sight Success would be worth the wait. Avdulla also rode Helios Express and Ensued, who attempted to maintain his unbeaten Hong Kong record in the Class Three Jim And Tonic Handicap. The Hong Kong Jockey Club has shown flexibility in allowing jockeys like Avdulla to take breaks during the racing season, a move that may have a short-term impact on betting turnover, but fosters an environment where the best jockeys would want to stay long-term.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

