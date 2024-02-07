Brent Hill Takes Helm as Notre Dame High School's New Head Football Coach

Brent Hill, a seasoned football coach with a sturdy track record of building robust offenses, has been appointed as the new Head Football Coach at Notre Dame High School. This move comes as the school aims to replace Charles Fant, the program's all-time winningest coach. Hill's appointment is expected to usher in a new era of football at Notre Dame High School, a tradition-rich institution in Chattanooga.
Hill's Storied Career
Brent Hill's coaching journey commenced in 1998, and since then, he has garnered an impressive record of 88-51 as a head coach. His career is studded with leading 14 teams to playoff runs, including state championships with Evangelical Christian School and St. George’s Independent School. Hill's coaching prowess is evident in the numerous Coach of the Year awards he has received and the several region championships and state semifinals his teams have reached.
Recent Success at North Florida Christian School
Hill's most recent stint was at North Florida Christian School in Tallahassee, where he served as the Assistant Athletic Director and Head Football Coach. The team under Hill's guidance averaged 38.4 points over 25 games and made two state semifinals appearances. His coaching style, centered around nurturing talent and team spirit, facilitated the development of standout players such as JP Pickles and Traylon Ray.
Return to Roots and Future Goals
With his appointment at Notre Dame High School, Hill is returning to his roots in Chattanooga. His goal is to build a well-known football program at the school and develop character-driven athletes. Given his history of building powerful offenses and contributing to facility improvements, Hill's appointment is likely to propel Notre Dame High School's football team to new heights.