Brendan Rodgers Emphasizes Discipline Following Rocco Vata's First Celtic Goal

In a commanding 5-0 Scottish Cup victory over Buckie Thistle, Celtic's young winger Rocco Vata marked his name on the score sheet for the first time. This pivotal moment for the 18-year-old comes amid speculation about his future at the club, with his contract drawing closer to its end and interest bubbling from Italian teams.

'Earning' a Place in the Team

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers was quick to underline the importance of young players proving their worth. Amid the celebrations of the win and Vata's debut goal, he spotlighted the need for talent and potential to be matched with the right mentality and commitment. He argued that only through this synergy can young players like Vata and debutant Daniel Kelly secure a long-term future with the club.

Match Highlights

While Vata's breakthrough was a standout moment, the match was a comprehensive demonstration of Celtic's prowess. Contributions came from Paulo Bernardo, Odin Thiago Holm, Kyogo Furuhashi, and Luis Palma. The team's strength was evident even with the absence of captain Callum McGregor, who was rested for the game.

VAR Controversy and Transfer Talk

Post-match discussions also veered towards VAR protocols, following a series of contentious decisions during the match. Four goals Celtic had scored were disallowed, and a penalty appeal for a trip on Liel Abada was denied. Rodgers also confirmed Celtic's potential interest in signing Liverpool's Owen Beck ended after Beck was fielded in a game for the parent club, making him ineligible to play for another team this season.

As for Vata, Rodgers hinted that a contract offer could be in the works, a hopeful sign for the young talent's future with Celtic. The narrative of Vata's journey, from scoring his first goal to potentially securing a renewed contract, underscores not just his individual story, but also the broader ethos of hard work and discipline that Rodgers wants to instill in his young players.