Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship

In a riveting turn of events at the PDC World Darts Championship, former champion Gerwyn Price was shown the exit by Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan. Dolan, who had tasted defeat against Price in the 2021 championship, overturned the script this time, outclassing Price 4-2 in their third-round clash. The 28th-ranked Dolan now sets his sights on either Croatia’s Boris Krcmar or Scotland’s Gary Anderson in the last 16.

Dolan’s Triumph Over Former Champion

Price, who had previously clawed his way back from two legs down to level in the sixth set, could not hold his ground against Dolan’s sharp finishing. Dolan, hitting a 144 checkout, quickly took the lead and maintained it throughout the game, repelling Price’s advances and eventually securing a 4-2 victory. This win marks a significant reversal of fortunes for Dolan, who lost to Price at this stage in the 2021 edition of the championship.

Other Third-Round Results

Luke Humphries also advanced to the last 16 after a grueling match against Ricardo Pietreczko, which he won 4-3. Despite a part of the crowd jeering him, Humphries managed to recover from behind and secure his place in the last 16. In another match, Stephen Bunting continued his unbeaten run, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Florian Hempel, setting up a potential clash with Michael van Gerwen. Other victors in the third round included Chris Dobey and Joe Cullen, who won their matches against Ross Smith and Ryan Searle, respectively. Daryl Gurney also made it to the next round, defeating Ricky Evans 4-2 and is set to play against Dave Chisnall in the coming matches.