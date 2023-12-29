en English
Sports

Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:01 am EST
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship

In a riveting turn of events at the PDC World Darts Championship, former champion Gerwyn Price was shown the exit by Northern Ireland’s Brendan Dolan. Dolan, who had tasted defeat against Price in the 2021 championship, overturned the script this time, outclassing Price 4-2 in their third-round clash. The 28th-ranked Dolan now sets his sights on either Croatia’s Boris Krcmar or Scotland’s Gary Anderson in the last 16.

Dolan’s Triumph Over Former Champion

Price, who had previously clawed his way back from two legs down to level in the sixth set, could not hold his ground against Dolan’s sharp finishing. Dolan, hitting a 144 checkout, quickly took the lead and maintained it throughout the game, repelling Price’s advances and eventually securing a 4-2 victory. This win marks a significant reversal of fortunes for Dolan, who lost to Price at this stage in the 2021 edition of the championship.

Other Third-Round Results

Luke Humphries also advanced to the last 16 after a grueling match against Ricardo Pietreczko, which he won 4-3. Despite a part of the crowd jeering him, Humphries managed to recover from behind and secure his place in the last 16. In another match, Stephen Bunting continued his unbeaten run, cruising to a 4-0 victory over Florian Hempel, setting up a potential clash with Michael van Gerwen. Other victors in the third round included Chris Dobey and Joe Cullen, who won their matches against Ross Smith and Ryan Searle, respectively. Daryl Gurney also made it to the next round, defeating Ricky Evans 4-2 and is set to play against Dave Chisnall in the coming matches.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

