Bree Walker Shatters Records, Secures Historic Bobsleigh World Cup Gold for Australia

Australia's Bree Walker has etched her name into the record books by clinching her first World Cup gold medal in the women's monobob event in Lake Placid, marking a monumental achievement not just for her but for Australian bobsleigh history. This victory propels her to second place in the final World Cup monobob standings, boasting 1,549 points, the highest end-of-season ranking of her career.

Breaking New Ground

Walker's performance in Lake Placid was nothing short of historic. She set a new track record with her first run, stopping the clock at 59.22 seconds. Her second run, timed at 59.45 seconds, secured her victory over strong competitors, including American Elana Meyers Taylor and Canada's Cynthia Appiah. This win not only highlighted Walker's dominance in the sport but also underscored the competitive nature of monobob, a relatively new addition to the bobsleigh discipline.

A Season to Remember

The 2023/2024 season will be one that Walker remembers fondly, having secured her fifth World Cup medal of the season in Lake Placid. Her consistent performances throughout the season have not only earned her a place in the history books but also demonstrated the potential for further success in the sport. Walker's victory is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the support of her team, including brakewoman Kiara Reddingius, with whom she will compete in the two-woman event.

Looking Ahead

Walker's historic win in Lake Placid is more than just a personal achievement; it's a milestone for Australian bobsleigh, signaling a bright future for the sport down under. As she prepares for upcoming competitions, including the two-woman event with Reddingius, the bobsleigh community will be eagerly watching to see how far Walker can go. Her success serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes and a reminder of the importance of perseverance and passion in achieving one's goals.