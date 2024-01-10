Brecken Mozingo: Rising Soccer Star Set to Shine in 2024 NWSL Draft

Brecken Mozingo, the attacking midfielder from Brigham Young University (BYU), is poised to be a top pick in the upcoming 2024 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft. Her stellar performance in the 2023 season, tallying 14 goals and 15 assists in 26 games, has placed her firmly in the spotlight. A finalist for the 2023 MAC Hermann Trophy, Mozingo has been instrumental in BYU’s impressive run, which included two NCAA College Cup Championship appearances in three years.

Mozingo’s Journey to the Draft

In an interview, Mozingo opened up about her journey to professional soccer. She spoke candidly about the sacrifices she’s made, her unwavering mindset, and the possibility of playing for the Utah Royals, her hometown team. The Royals hold both the first and fourth picks in the draft, opening up the potential for Mozingo to continue her soccer career close to home.

A Testament to BYU’s Women’s Soccer Program

Mozingo’s success is also a testament to the strength of BYU’s women’s soccer program under coach Jennifer Rockwood. Mozingo is just one of many talented players to emerge from the program, which has consistently produced high-caliber athletes. Her success, both on and off the field, is a reflection of Rockwood’s effective coaching and the supportive environment at BYU.

Looking Ahead: Post-Draft Expectations

Looking ahead, Mozingo is excited about the professional level of play and the chance to improve her game. She recognizes the importance of proving herself post-draft and is prepared to give her all. While the uncertainty of where she’ll end up is nerve-racking, Mozingo is eager to showcase her skills and versatility. She is comfortable playing both midfield and forward positions, a trait that will undoubtedly be an asset to whichever team she joins.

Inspired by soccer legend Lionel Messi, Mozingo aspires to emulate his playing style. Like Messi, she aims to be tenacious, creative, and strategic on the field. As she steps into the next phase of her career, Mozingo is ready to bring her unique brand of soccer to the professional stage.