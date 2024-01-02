Brazil’s MMA Prospects: The Rising Stars Set to Dominate 2024

As the year 2024 unfolds, the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) bears witness to a burgeoning revolution in the form of promising Brazilian fighters. This fresh wave of talent, brimming with potential, is poised to transition from regional competitions to major promotions, further solidifying Brazil’s indomitable presence in the MMA landscape.

The Rising Stars

Among these prospects is Icaro Brito, a featherweight contender who debuted in the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) with an outstanding knockout victory, marking his fifth knockout win. Alongside him, Giovanni Garcia continues his 13-fight winning streak, recently securing the Iron Man championship through a submission win.

Marcos Degli, a formidable flyweight, boasts of eight consecutive victories, while Jefferson Nascimento, an undefeated lightweight, recently clinched the LFA interim lightweight title. In the strawweight division, Alexia Thainara carries a 10-1 record, with eight straight wins and the SFT strawweight belt to her credit.

More Than Just Potential

Tiago Pereira, a bantamweight, holds the Jungle Fight bantamweight title, demonstrating a knockout power that promises fiery confrontations in the future. Felipe Lima, a welterweight fighter, is on a 12-fight winning streak, having recently won the Oktagon welterweight championship in Europe. His welterweight compatriot, Michael Oliveira, has six straight wins and is ambitiously eyeing the LFA welterweight title.

Rose Conceição, another strawweight, recently won the LFA interim strawweight championship and became the undisputed champion after the previous titleholder joined the UFC. Lastly, Elora Dana, a flyweight, is the reigning Jungle Fight flyweight champion and is expected to compete for the undisputed belt in April after recovering from knee surgery.

The MMA Landscape in 2024

As these young prospects prepare to storm the major promotions, the world of MMA anticipates significant events in 2024. The scheduled UFC 300 on April 13, 2024, is set to feature several high-profile fights. Rumors of a potential crossover between UFC and WWE are also circulating, adding another layer of intrigue to the year ahead.

These athletes, all under the age of 30, embody Brazil’s continued influence in MMA and its capacity to produce unrivaled fighters. Their exceptional skill and potential mark them as the ones to watch in the MMA world in 2024 and beyond.