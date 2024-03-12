Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, Portugal Athletes to Face Intensified Doping Tests Before Paris Olympics

Track and field athletes from Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Portugal are set to undergo more frequent doping tests ahead of the Paris Olympics, following directives from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU). The move comes in response to the countries' inadequate anti-doping measures, particularly their failure to conduct sufficient out-of-competition testing as observed after the 2022 world championships. The AIU's strategy aims to ensure fair play and a level playing field at the upcoming global event.

Increased Scrutiny on Sub-Standard Anti-Doping Efforts

The AIU's decision targets nations with less rigorous doping controls, marking an 'unprecedented' focus on ensuring athletes from all backgrounds compete fairly. Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Portugal have been specifically criticized for not meeting the testing standards set forth by global athletic governance. As a consequence, non-elite athletes from these countries are now required to submit to at least three no-notice doping tests in the ten months leading to July 4, with an emphasis on endurance events. This includes mandatory blood samples for the athlete's biological passport and tests for EPO, a substance known to enhance performance unlawfully.

Protecting the Integrity of Paris Olympics

The AIU's enhanced testing program is designed to safeguard the Olympics from unpredicted or unusually rapid advancements in athletes' performances, which could hint at doping. The initiative extends beyond the top 10 athletes in world rankings, focusing on those likely to participate without being in the global spotlight. This approach reflects a broader commitment to clean sport, ensuring that competitors who rise swiftly through the ranks or those outside the elite circle are tested with the same rigor as their top-ranking counterparts.

Global Response and Future Implications

While the AIU's focus is currently on Brazil, Ecuador, Peru, and Portugal, the message is clear to all member federations worldwide: the importance of robust, no-notice, out-of-competition testing cannot be understated. The Czech Republic and New Zealand, previously warned, have shown significant improvement in their anti-doping efforts, serving as a model for other nations. As the Paris Olympics approach, the AIU's stringent measures underscore the ongoing battle against doping in sports, aiming for an equitable competition where talent and hard work determine the outcome, not the use of prohibited substances.