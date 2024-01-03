en English
Sports

Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST
Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit

Four-star wide receiver Braylon “Stonka” Burnside, hailing from Starkville, made a significant decision during the Under Armour All-America Game, officially signing with Mississippi State. Initially committed to the Bulldogs on June 20, Burnside reevaluated his decision following the team’s dip to a 4-5 season record after a loss to Kentucky. However, the game changed with the appointment of Jeff Lebby as the new head coach, successfully luring Burnside back into the program.

Burnside’s Journey Back to Mississippi State

After a brief interlude, Burnside ultimately favored Mississippi State over Ole Miss. The journey was marked by a series of twists and turns, triggered by changes within the coaching staff. Burnside’s return to his original commitment was significantly influenced by the introduction of the offensive-minded coach, Lebby, who promised a pass-happy offense that aligned with Burnside’s exceptional skills as a receiver.

Impressive High School Career

Burnside’s decision to stick with Mississippi State was not unfounded. His high school career was nothing short of impressive, propelling Starkville to back-to-back state championship games and securing over 1,000 receiving yards in two consecutive seasons. During his senior year, Burnside showcased his talent with a record of 61 catches for 1,067 yards and 17 touchdowns. This impressive performance, coupled with his stature as an Under Armour All-American, underlined his readiness to compete at the next level.

Community Support and Future Prospects

Burnside’s decision was further cemented by the unstinting support from the Starkville community, including his mother, who expressed her excitement about him staying in Starkville. As part of the Bulldogs’ top 30 2024 class, Burnside joins the ranks with other four-star talents like quarterback Michael Van Buren and wide receiver JJ Harrell. Burnside, the No. 10 player in Mississippi and No. 53 wide receiver nationwide, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, is eager to make an early impact on the team and contribute to their future victories.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

