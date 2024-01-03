Braylon ‘Stonka’ Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit

Four-star wide receiver Braylon “Stonka” Burnside, hailing from Starkville, made a significant decision during the Under Armour All-America Game, officially signing with Mississippi State. Initially committed to the Bulldogs on June 20, Burnside reevaluated his decision following the team’s dip to a 4-5 season record after a loss to Kentucky. However, the game changed with the appointment of Jeff Lebby as the new head coach, successfully luring Burnside back into the program.

Burnside’s Journey Back to Mississippi State

After a brief interlude, Burnside ultimately favored Mississippi State over Ole Miss. The journey was marked by a series of twists and turns, triggered by changes within the coaching staff. Burnside’s return to his original commitment was significantly influenced by the introduction of the offensive-minded coach, Lebby, who promised a pass-happy offense that aligned with Burnside’s exceptional skills as a receiver.

Impressive High School Career

Burnside’s decision to stick with Mississippi State was not unfounded. His high school career was nothing short of impressive, propelling Starkville to back-to-back state championship games and securing over 1,000 receiving yards in two consecutive seasons. During his senior year, Burnside showcased his talent with a record of 61 catches for 1,067 yards and 17 touchdowns. This impressive performance, coupled with his stature as an Under Armour All-American, underlined his readiness to compete at the next level.

Community Support and Future Prospects

Burnside’s decision was further cemented by the unstinting support from the Starkville community, including his mother, who expressed her excitement about him staying in Starkville. As part of the Bulldogs’ top 30 2024 class, Burnside joins the ranks with other four-star talents like quarterback Michael Van Buren and wide receiver JJ Harrell. Burnside, the No. 10 player in Mississippi and No. 53 wide receiver nationwide, according to the On3 Industry Ranking, is eager to make an early impact on the team and contribute to their future victories.