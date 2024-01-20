Brayan Bello Eyes Opening Day Starter Role for Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello, the 24-year-old pitching sensation for the Boston Red Sox, is setting his sights on the coveted position of Opening Day starter for the upcoming 2024 season. With the departure of renowned pitchers Chris Sale and James Paxton, a golden opportunity has emerged for Bello to stake his claim on a leading spot in the Red Sox's rotation.

Bello's Determination and Performance

During the Red Sox Winter Weekend event, Bello made it clear that he's ready to compete for the first or second starter role. His first full season in the 2023 Major League Baseball (MLB) season was noteworthy, as he recorded a 4.24 ERA and 1.34 WHIP over 28 starts. Furthermore, he averaged 7.6 strikeouts and 2.6 walks per nine innings, demonstrating a promising start to his MLB career.

Focusing on the Slider

However, Bello isn't resting on his laurels. He's been concentrating on improving his slider, a pitch that gave opponents a .304 batting average in the previous season. Bello believes that with his sinker and changeup already proving effective, adding a mastered slider to his repertoire will significantly enhance his pitching arsenal. He's particularly proud of his changeup, which limited opponents to a mere .196 batting average.

Confidence with Experience

Having spent a year in the major leagues, Bello feels a newfound sense of confidence and less pressure to prove himself. He believes that this mindset, coupled with his determination and hard work, will raise his level of competition and make him a serious contender for the top spot in the Red Sox's rotation. As the 2024 season approaches, all eyes will be on Bello as he vies for the prestigious Opening Day starter role.