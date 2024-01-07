en English
Crime

Brawl Disrupts High School Basketball Event, Leads to Cancellation of Games

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST


An exciting high school basketball event at Africentric Early College turned sour as a brawl broke out in the stands during the Pickerington Central-Walnut Ridge game on Saturday night. The chaos, which spread from the upper stands to an area behind a basket, caused fans to surge towards the court. Columbus police and school security were quick to step in to quell the fights, with reinforcements being called to the scene.

The Spark of the Incident

Reports indicate that the mayhem was instigated by a young fan flashing a stun gun, triggering panic when it was activated. Despite the implementation of security measures like metal detectors at the school’s entrance, the incident led to the event’s abrupt termination.

Impact on The Challenge

The event, dubbed ‘The Challenge’, had to be called off after four successful games. The Central-Walnut Ridge game was deemed a no-contest, and the final game of the day, a face-off between Westerville North and Africentric, was also canceled.

Coaches and Organizers Express Disappointment

Coaches voiced their disappointment over this unfortunate turn of events, particularly given the event’s positive atmosphere before the disruption. They, along with the event organizers, are now focusing on rescheduling the canceled games, underlining the importance of this showcase for the players and the community.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

