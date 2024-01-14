Brawl at Football Match Sparks Investigation and Arrests

A violent confrontation that erupted during a football match at the Terengganu State Sports Complex in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus, has sent shockwaves through the sporting community. The clash between NAG FC and KESA FC last Friday resulted in one individual sustaining serious injuries and the subsequent arrest of three men, including officials and players aged from 20 to 40.

Video Goes Viral

A video capturing the brawl, which lasted a hefty two minutes and 42 seconds, quickly gained traction on social media. The furore is believed to have stemmed from dissatisfaction over what was perceived as biased refereeing during the match. The incident has spotlighted the need for sportsmanship and fair play in the fiercely competitive world of football.

Investigation Underway

Terengganu police chief, Datuk Mazli Manan, publicly announced the arrests and indicated the likelihood of further arrests as the investigation unfolds. The case is being scrutinized under Section 147 of the Penal Code pertaining to rioting. This unsettling event has underscored the need for enhanced security measures at sporting events to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators.

Strict Action Promised

The Terengganu Football League (TFL) is conducting a rigorous investigation into the incident. TFL president, Hishamuddin Abdul Karim, has assured that stern action will be taken against those found culpable. The TFL disciplinary committee is thoroughly examining the report before making a final decision. In the aftermath of the incident, TFL has extended an apology to the concerned parties and pledged to bolster security measures at future football matches, highlighting the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful sporting environment.