Africa

Brave Warriors in Ghana: Namibia Begins Preparations for 2023 AFCON

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:39 pm EST
Brave Warriors in Ghana: Namibia Begins Preparations for 2023 AFCON

The Namibian national football team, popularly known as the Brave Warriors, have arrived in Accra, Ghana, marking the commencement of their preparations for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire. The Brave Warriors touched down in Ghana’s capital on Thursday evening and are expected to set up a temporary training base in Accra before choosing a permanent location.

Anticipated Friendly Match

In the run-up to the AFCON tournament, which is due to kick off on January 13, 2024, talks of an international friendly match between Ghana and Namibia are currently underway. This friendly encounter, if finalized, will serve as a morale booster and provide much-needed match experience for both teams before the tournament.

The Squad and Group Placement

Namibia’s coach, Collin Benjamin, has accompanied a preliminary squad of 28 players to the training camp in Accra. As per the tournament’s rules, Benjamin is set to announce the final squad, comprised of 27 players, on January 3, 2024.

Namibia’s Brave Warriors have been drawn into Group E for the AFCON tournament, where they will square off against South Africa, Tunisia, and Mali. Namibia, making its fourth appearance in AFCON, will embark on its campaign against Tunisia on January 16, 2024.

Africa Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

