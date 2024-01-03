en English
Boxing & MMA

BRAVE Combat Federation Unveils Knockout of the Year Nominees

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:00 am EST
BRAVE Combat Federation Unveils Knockout of the Year Nominees

In the rigorous world of mixed martial arts, a knockout can often be the defining moment of a fighter’s career. This year, the BRAVE Combat Federation has recognized four such career-defining moments, announcing the nominees for its much-anticipated Knockout of the Year award.

Levy Carriel’s Viral Knockout

Levy Carriel, a name now synonymous with a viral knockout, is among the nominees. His flying kick knockout of Mathieu Rakotondrazanany not only earned him a spot in the nominations but also garnered millions of views on social media, accentuating the global reach and influence of the sport.

Mohsen Mohammedseifi’s Path to Glory

Mohsen Mohammedseifi, a five-time wushu sanda world champion, is another strong contender for the award. His knockout victory over Noor El Islam has placed him on a trajectory to challenge world champion Abdisalam Kubanychbek, a testament to his prowess and ambition.

Eliezer Kubanza’s Promising Debut

Eliezer Kubanza of DR Congo has also made it to the list of nominees. His knockout of Adel Ibrahim at BRAVE CF 79 was especially impressive, as it marked his promotional debut, demonstrating his potential to be a future star in the arena.

Lucas ‘Mineiro’ Martins’ Resurgence

Former champion Lucas ‘Mineiro’ Martins, too, has been nominated for the Knockout of the Year award. His knockout win, achieved through a combination finishing with an overhand right against Ylies Djiroun, showcases his resilience and determination to reclaim his former glory.

Apart from the Knockout of the Year award, BRAVE CF will also honor the best submission, breakout fighter, and fight and fighter of the year in its annual End of Year awards. These accolades serve as a testament to the grit, tenacity, and passion that these fighters bring to the ring, drawing in fans from across the globe.

Boxing & MMA Democratic Republic of Congo Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

