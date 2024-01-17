Brandel Chamblee Steps in as Lead Analyst for NBC Sports' PGA Tour Coverage

NBC Sports is gearing up for its PGA Tour coverage with a new face in the analyst chair. This week, viewers tuning into the American Express tournament in La Quinta, California, will see Brandel Chamblee taking the lead. Chamblee will share the broadcast booth with Terry Gannon, managing play-by-play duties. The tournament will air live from 4-7 p.m. ET from Thursday to Saturday, available on both the Golf Channel and Peacock.

Brandel Chamblee: A Controversial Figure?

Chamblee's selection comes as NBC Sports continues its search for a full-time analyst to join Dan Hicks. The role was previously held by Paul Azinger, and in recent weeks, a number of potential replacements have taken the spotlight, including Kevin Kisner, Curt Byrum, and Paul McGinley. However, the choice of Chamblee is likely to cause a stir. The analyst is known for his strong support of the PGA Tour during the ongoing controversy with LIV Golf. His active participation in social media debates, particularly around the frequency of commercials during golf events, has made him a prominent figure in the golfing community.

Testing the Waters

This week, Chamblee will have the opportunity to prove he's the right fit for NBC's lead analyst role. His vocal presence and strong opinions could provide a fresh perspective to the broadcast. The American Express tournament boasts a star-studded lineup, featuring World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Patrick Cantlay. With such a high-profile event, Chamblee's performance will be under a microscope, giving NBC execs a clear picture of his potential in the role.

A Busy Week for Golf

Beyond the American Express tournament, it's a packed week for golf. The LPGA Tour's Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions will take place at Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, while the PGA TOUR Champions kick off their 2024 season with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Hawaii. The DP World Tour continues its international swing with the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates. With so many events taking place, golf fans will have plenty to keep them entertained.