Braith Anasta: From NRL Glory to Emotional Turmoil, A Candid Conversation

Former National Rugby League (NRL) star Braith Anasta has delved into the emotional maelstrom he navigated following his father's suicide. In a candid conversation on The Stick Up podcast with Russell Manser, Anasta gave a poignant account of the day when his father, Peter, failed to return home from work.

Advertisment

Peter Anasta: A Hardworking Legacy

Peter Anasta, an Australian-born Greek panel beater, had etched a successful career path for himself. He constructed more than just a house in Malabar, Sydney; he built a life for his family. His sudden departure left a void that his loved ones found hard to fill.

Sports: A Beacon in the Darkness

Advertisment

Growing up in the shadows of Long Bay prison, Braith Anasta could have easily been drawn into a life of trouble. Instead, he found solace and direction in sports. Starting his NRL journey at the tender age of 18 with the Bulldogs, Anasta brought home the premiership with Canterbury in 2004. His career further extended to playing for the Roosters and Wests Tigers.

A Hiatus, A Comeback, and A Win

At age 15, Anasta took a brief hiatus from rugby to focus on golf. But an opportune phone call drew him back to the game he loved. Following his return, he clinched the SG Ball competition with Souths, etching another victory into his growing list of achievements.

Dealing with the Aftermath

The suicide of his father left a lasting, indelible imprint on Anasta's life. Seeking counselling in his 20s during turbulent periods in his professional sports career, he grappled with the aftermath of the tragedy. He also shed light on the evolving perspective of mental health, understanding its complexities, and coming to terms with the loss. Anasta highlighted the stigma that previously shrouded suicide and expressed his initial anger towards his father for leaving the family in such a devastating manner.