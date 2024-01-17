Brain Dead and adidas Unveil Exclusive Bowling Shoe During Paris Fashion Week

In a significant milestone that marks a decade of groundbreaking fashion, Brain Dead has joined forces with adidas, unveiling a friends and family bowling shoe during the prestigious Paris Fashion Week. The collaboration is a first for both entities, providing a fresh spin on adidas' historical relationship with bowling footwear, dating back to the 1960s and 1970s, and the brand's previous partnership with renowned designer Jeremy Scott.

Brain Dead and adidas: A Historic Collaboration

The collaboration represents a momentous occasion for both companies. Brain Dead, under the creative direction of founder Kyle Ng, has emerged as a major force in the fashion industry since its inception ten years ago. This collaboration with adidas is a testament to the brand's innovative spirit and its commitment to pushing boundaries.

Meanwhile, adidas has a rich history in the world of bowling footwear. The German sportswear giant released its first bowling shoes in the 1960s and 1970s, and has since continued to reinvent this classic style. The brand's previous collaboration with designer Jeremy Scott is a prime example of this.

Unveiling the New Bowling Shoe

Kyle Ng took to Instagram to tease the collaboration, revealing two pairs of the exclusive shoes. Rendered in classic adidas colors, one pair is white and the other black, each with contrasting tongue hues. The shoes bear the distinct Brain Dead branding on the lateral panel, insole, laces, and a removable rubber tag.

Exclusive Release and Future Potential

While these particular shoes are an exclusive release and require connections to acquire, the collaboration opens up a world of possibilities. It not only serves as an exciting chapter in adidas' long-standing tradition of bowling footwear but also hints at future publicly available releases from adidas and Brain Dead.