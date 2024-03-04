Brady Hough Bulks Up for West Coast Eagles' Defense, Aiming High in Third AFL Season

Harvey product Brady Hough is embracing the physical demands of Australian Football League (AFL) as he prepares for a pivotal role in West Coast Eagles' defense line. After undergoing a significant transformation, the 20-year-old defender is set to tackle larger opponents in his third season. Hough's journey from a slender wingman to a formidable tall defender illustrates his dedication and the Eagles' strategic development plans.

Advertisment

Physical Transformation and Learning Curve

Since being drafted, Hough has added 12kg of muscle to his frame, a transformation that underscores his commitment to excelling at the highest level. The young Eagle credits his growth to learning from experienced teammates Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass, absorbing invaluable insights on mastering the key position role. Despite facing challenges against taller forwards, Hough's athleticism and newfound strength have equipped him with the versatility to compete effectively, both in the air and on the ground.

Team Aspirations Amid Pre-season Struggles

Advertisment

The Eagles' pre-season performances have been less than ideal, with significant losses in practice matches against Fremantle and Adelaide raising concerns. However, Hough remains optimistic about the team's prospects, emphasizing the goal of competitiveness and resilience. With a focus on aggression and hard work, the team is determined to improve its standing and not be overshadowed by past difficulties. The addition of Matt Flynn and the return of dynamic forward Liam Ryan from injuries are expected to bolster the squad, despite the ongoing challenge of maintaining player fitness.

Looking Ahead: Season Opener and Future Prospects

As the Eagles gear up for their season opener against Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval, the spotlight will be on Hough and his ability to translate his off-season progress into match-winning performances. The team's resolve to overcome adversity and strive for success will be tested, but with young talents like Hough stepping up, West Coast Eagles fans have reasons to be hopeful. The journey of Brady Hough, from a promising junior to a key player in the AFL, symbolizes the potential for growth and achievement, both individually and as part of a team striving for resurgence.

With the season ahead, the Eagles' strategy and team dynamics will be closely watched. Hough's development and the team's performance will be pivotal in defining their trajectory. As West Coast Eagles aim to leave their mark on the 2024 season, the blend of youth and experience within their ranks suggests a promising blend of talent ready to challenge the norms and push for greater heights.