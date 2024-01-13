en English
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:48 pm EST
In the serene city of Lethbridge, Alberta, the air is thick with anticipation as the Ironman archery competition gets underway. Among the roster of seasoned competitors stands Brady Haslam, a representative from Medicine Hat, who has honed his craft in archery for over four years. An employee of X-Shot Archery, a leading company in bow scope lens manufacturing, Haslam journeyed from his hometown to participate in his second Ironman event.

The Technological Leap in Archery

Haslam’s perspective of contemporary archery is a testament to the significant technological advancements the sport has seen in recent years. He points to the complexity and precision of modern bows, equipped with cables, knobs, and pulleys, as a testament to the sport’s evolution. While these advancements have indeed improved the accuracy of shooters, making targets appear larger and clearer, they come at a steep price.

A Marquee Event

The Lethbridge Ironman competition, established in 1993, is a marquee event in the archery calendar. This year, it is expected to draw in a crowd of 226 participants from a broad geographical spectrum – Manitoba, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Montana, and primarily Alberta.

The Rigorous Format

As explained by Jude Hooey, president of the Lethbridge Bowbenders, the event’s rigorous format is a test of skill and endurance. The competition includes multiple rounds of target shooting and 3D archery spread across the weekend. Competitors face a grueling challenge of 100 scoring arrows on Saturday, culminating in a final scoring round for each category on Sunday.

As the event unfolds, the precision and skill of competitors like Brady Haslam, coupled with the advancements in archery technology, promise a thrilling contest. The weekend’s competition is not merely about hitting the target but also about the journey of mastering the modern bow and the spirit of perseverance.

0
Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

