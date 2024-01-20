Bradley University Clinches Convincing Victory Over Belmont in Basketball

In a riveting display of prowess and determination, Bradley University's basketball team triumphed over Belmont with a resounding score of 95-72. The game, attended by an audience of 6,521, was a testament to Bradley's superior performance and Belmont's tenacity despite the loss.

Bradley's Stellar Performance

Bradley's performance was nothing short of remarkable during the game. The team achieved a field goal percentage of 61%, a free throw percentage of 83.3%, and a noteworthy three-point shot success rate of 58.1% with 18 out of 31 attempts finding the mark. Among the key players were Deen, who scored a commendable 25 points with seven three-pointers, and Leons, who added 17 points and five three-pointers to the tally. Atlason also gave a commendable performance, contributing six points with two three-pointers.

Defensive Excellence

On the defensive end, Bradley showcased their skill and agility, managing to block five shots and successfully steal the ball eight times. This strong defensive strategy played a significant role in Bradley's dominance throughout the game.

Belmont's Notable Performances

Despite the loss, Belmont's team put up a spirited fight. Willingham turned in the highest score for Belmont with 12 points, including four three-pointers. Tyson followed suit with a robust performance of his own, scoring 23 points and securing three-pointers. With a 48.1% field goal rate and a 90% free throw rate, Belmont made a valiant effort with 11 three-pointers out of 24 attempts.

The game was a true testament to the effort and skill of both teams, with Bradley University ultimately securing a decisive victory. This match showcased the sheer willpower, strategy, and the spirit of competition that basketball encapsulates.