en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

Bradley, Murray Lead a Tightly Contested Sony Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:21 pm EST
Bradley, Murray Lead a Tightly Contested Sony Open

The Sony Open’s third round at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu unfolded as a gripping showdown, strewn with frequent shifts at the zenith of the leaderboard. The day concluded with Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray sharing the lead, each delivering sterling performances with rounds of 63 and 64 respectively, putting them at a smooth 14-under 196.

Leaders Strut Their A-Game

Bradley’s memorable finish was punctuated by birdies on the final two holes, including a standout 6-iron shot on the 17th that had the spectators on their feet. Murray, not to be outdone, joined him at the top after a remarkable up-and-down from the bunker on the 18th. The round was a true testament to the unpredictability and thrill of the sport, with as many as ten players basking in the temporary glory of the lead at various junctures.

A Tight Contest

The field remains tantalizingly close, with six players within three shots of the lead. Sam Stevens trails the leaders by just a shot following a 63 of his own. Chris Kirk, fresh off his victory at The Sentry last week, is within striking distance and has the chance to sweep the Hawaii swing, a feat only accomplished by the likes of Justin Thomas and Ernie Els in the past.

From Personal Battles to Professional Triumphs

Grayson Murray, who has been open about his struggle with alcohol issues, shed light on his current sobriety and the support he receives. In a poignant moment, he revealed drawing inspiration from Chris Kirk’s similar battles. Murray’s journey from personal turmoil to professional triumph echoes the human element in the narrative of sports.

Matthieu Pavon and Taiga Semikawa are also in the thick of the action. Semikawa, a young Japanese golfer who shares his name with golf legend Tiger Woods, has been turning heads with a style of play that is as aggressive and fearless as his namesake’s.

The final round promises to be a nail-biting clash, with the pressure on players to score low and claim the win. With the leaderboard so tightly packed, the victor’s mantle is up for grabs, making the Sony Open a spectacle not to be missed.

0
Golf Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Golf

See more
6 hours ago
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
Former President Barack Obama was sighted indulging in his favorite pastime—golfing—at the Kapolei Golf Club on the scenic island of Oahu in his home state, Hawaii. The 62-year-old, casually attired in a teal shirt, gray shorts, personalized gloves, sneakers, and a white cap, seemed at ease on the green, reminding many of his 333 rounds
Obama Counsels Biden Amid Trump's Political Threat and Rising Challenges
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
11 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
11 hours ago
Cindy Gruhn: A Life Remembered, A Legacy Continued
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
11 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
11 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
11 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Oklahoma City Thunder Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in NBA Clash
12 seconds
Oklahoma City Thunder Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in NBA Clash
Disqualification of Goczałs from Dakar Rally Stirs Controversy
27 seconds
Disqualification of Goczałs from Dakar Rally Stirs Controversy
Pittsburgh Steelers' Offseason: A Balancing Act Amid Contract Expirations and Injury Recoveries
28 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers' Offseason: A Balancing Act Amid Contract Expirations and Injury Recoveries
Asian Cup Controversy: Disallowed Goal Sparks Debate Over Alleged Bias Against China
43 seconds
Asian Cup Controversy: Disallowed Goal Sparks Debate Over Alleged Bias Against China
Controversy Erupts as India's Central Government Revamps EPFO's Central Board
2 mins
Controversy Erupts as India's Central Government Revamps EPFO's Central Board
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends Family's 55-Year Association with INC
3 mins
Congress Stalwart Milind Deora Resigns, Ends Family's 55-Year Association with INC
Bristol Mother Shares Daughter's Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues
4 mins
Bristol Mother Shares Daughter's Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues
Australian Open 2024: Anticipated Record-Breaking Attendance and Historic Prize Pool
4 mins
Australian Open 2024: Anticipated Record-Breaking Attendance and Historic Prize Pool
TNA Wrestling's 'Hard to Kill' Event Ushers in New Era
5 mins
TNA Wrestling's 'Hard to Kill' Event Ushers in New Era
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
6 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
7 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
20 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
24 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
28 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app