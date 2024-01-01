Bradley Chubb’s Injury Mars Miami Dolphins’ Loss to Baltimore Ravens

In a turn of events that could significantly impact the Miami Dolphins’ season finale against the Buffalo Bills, linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered a potentially serious noncontact injury during the team’s significant loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Chubb, who led the team with 11 sacks this season, was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter, sparking criticism towards Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for keeping defensive starters on the field despite the game’s lopsided score.

Chubb’s Injury Sparks Controversy

The moment saw Chubb’s right knee buckle as he chased down Baltimore Ravens running back Melvin Gordon. Fears of a torn ACL were soon voiced, adding Chubb to the list of key Dolphins players sidelined by injury, following linebacker Jaelan Phillips who tore an Achilles in Week 12. The decision to keep Chubb and other defensive starters on the field, despite the significant point deficit, has drawn criticism from fans and commentators alike. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel expressed regret over the decision in the post-game discussion.

Tagovailoa and Howard Join Chubb on Injury List

Chubb was not the only casualty of the game. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also exited the game with a shoulder injury, reporting it as ‘just a little sore’ and did not return. Cornerback Xavien Howard, another crucial player, left the game in the first quarter with a foot injury, not to return. The absence of Howard was capitalized on by the Ravens, with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

Upcoming Finale Against Buffalo Bills

The injuries come at a critical juncture as the Dolphins face their season finale against the Buffalo Bills, with the AFC East title hanging in the balance. Miami, which has not won the division since 2008, had a chance to clinch the AFC East with a win over Baltimore but now faces a more challenging path. Despite the significant loss to the Ravens and the mounting injuries, the Dolphins still hold onto hope. The upcoming game against the Bills could see the team recover its stride, albeit without some of its key players.

