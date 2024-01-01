en English
Sports

Bradley Chubb's Injury Mars Miami Dolphins' Loss to Baltimore Ravens

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:03 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Bradley Chubb’s Injury Mars Miami Dolphins’ Loss to Baltimore Ravens

In a turn of events that could significantly impact the Miami Dolphins’ season finale against the Buffalo Bills, linebacker Bradley Chubb suffered a potentially serious noncontact injury during the team’s significant loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Chubb, who led the team with 11 sacks this season, was carted off the field late in the fourth quarter, sparking criticism towards Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel for keeping defensive starters on the field despite the game’s lopsided score.

Chubb’s Injury Sparks Controversy

The moment saw Chubb’s right knee buckle as he chased down Baltimore Ravens running back Melvin Gordon. Fears of a torn ACL were soon voiced, adding Chubb to the list of key Dolphins players sidelined by injury, following linebacker Jaelan Phillips who tore an Achilles in Week 12. The decision to keep Chubb and other defensive starters on the field, despite the significant point deficit, has drawn criticism from fans and commentators alike. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel expressed regret over the decision in the post-game discussion.

(Read Also: 2024: A Thrilling Year in Global Sports)

Tagovailoa and Howard Join Chubb on Injury List

Chubb was not the only casualty of the game. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also exited the game with a shoulder injury, reporting it as ‘just a little sore’ and did not return. Cornerback Xavien Howard, another crucial player, left the game in the first quarter with a foot injury, not to return. The absence of Howard was capitalized on by the Ravens, with quarterback Lamar Jackson throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns.

(Read Also: Ping Pong Diplomacy: A Game-Changer in China-U.S. Relations)

Upcoming Finale Against Buffalo Bills

The injuries come at a critical juncture as the Dolphins face their season finale against the Buffalo Bills, with the AFC East title hanging in the balance. Miami, which has not won the division since 2008, had a chance to clinch the AFC East with a win over Baltimore but now faces a more challenging path. Despite the significant loss to the Ravens and the mounting injuries, the Dolphins still hold onto hope. The upcoming game against the Bills could see the team recover its stride, albeit without some of its key players.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

