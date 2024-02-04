Bradley Braves Triumph Over Illinois State Redbirds in Missouri Valley Conference Game

On a vibrant evening in the Missouri Valley Conference basketball game, the Bradley Braves triumphed over the Illinois State Redbirds with a score of 73-60 at CEFCU Arena. The arena buzzed with the energy of 6,871 spectators, as Bradley Braves dominated the game with a robust first half, constructing a formidable 19-point lead against ISU.

Bradley Braves' Agile Performance

Bradley's impressive performance was largely attributed to their combination of length and quickness, leaving the Redbirds grappling for control. Despite ISU's Kendall Lewis' fast-break dunk and freshman Chase Walker's hustle play, Bradley maintained a steady lead of at least 13 points throughout the second half. Bradley's coach Brian Wardle emphasized the importance of starting strong on the road and taking on rivals. He nostalgically recalled earlier seasons when his team faced challenging losses, underscoring the significance of this victory.

ISU's Defensive Errors and Aggression

ISU's coach Ryan Pedon candidly acknowledged the team's defensive errors and expressed the need for more aggression, especially after their inability to close the gap in the first half. Malachi Poindexter, a key player for ISU, scored 16 points, marking his highest score since November. However, the absence of Jordan Davis due to a hand injury was significantly felt by the team.

Standout Performances and Milestones

The game witnessed some standout performances. Malevy Leons of Bradley Braves scored 23 points, reaching the 1,000-point milestone in his illustrious career. His teammate Darius Hannah also made a significant contribution, scoring 18 points. The game was also memorable for ISU freshman Ty Pence, who made his first college start. The teams are set to meet again on February 24 in Peoria, promising another exciting face-off.