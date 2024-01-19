Bradford City Rejects Third Offer for Striker Jake Young

In the swirling dance of football transfers, Bradford City, a stalwart of the English League Two, has once again declined an offer for their coveted striker, Jake Young. The 22-year-old's flair on the pitch has piqued the interest of several clubs, but Bradford City remains steadfast, firmly holding onto their ace.

Bid Rejected, Not From Usual Suspects

Surprisingly, the latest bid didn't originate from the League One teams previously known to have Young on their radar. Earlier, Carlisle United confirmed their unsuccessful attempt to secure Young, and both Exeter City and Port Vale were linked with the striker. This third offer, however, came from an undisclosed team.

Bradford City's Bargaining Power

Young's contract with Bradford City extends for another 18 months, with an option to add another year, keeping him securely within the club's ambit. Despite Young's absence from play since his loan at Swindon Town ended due to ankle discomfort, Bradford City remains in a robust negotiating position.

Transfer Fee Tussle

Paul Simpson, Carlisle's manager, publicly criticized Bradford for their high transfer fee demand for Young. Bradford's Graham Alexander retorted, condemning Simpson for airing their negotiations in public. However, Simpson held his ground, stating that Carlisle indeed had the means to meet Bradford's quote but chose not to proceed, deeming it not a good value for the club.

Meanwhile, Young's future remains uncertain. His top-scoring feats at the fourth tier during his loan period with Swindon Town have left many clubs intrigued. As Bradford City, with the advantage of Young's contract, rejects yet another offer, the world of football waits for the next move in this ongoing transfer saga.