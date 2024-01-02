Bradford City Recalls Jake Young to Boost Promotion Efforts

Bradford City have reeled in their loaned-out ace, Jake Young, from Swindon Town, in a calculated move to bolster their promotion chase. The decision, executed by the club’s new helmsman, Graham Alexander, has been influenced by Young’s stellar show during his loan period.

Striking Gold

Young, who has netted 16 goals during his time at Swindon, will be available for Bradford’s forthcoming clash against Crawley. The striker’s impressive performance in the league has not escaped Alexander’s scrutiny, who believes that Young’s return could spark up internal competition and enhance the squad’s overall strength.

Back in the Fold

Young still has a year and a half left in his contract with Bradford. The striker, who set the pitch on fire by scoring seven goals in his initial four league games at Swindon, is now ready to replicate his form for Bradford. The striker is welcomed back to the Bantams with a fresh start and the opportunity to establish his standing within the team.

A Strategic Move

Alexander’s decision to activate Young’s recall clause appears to be a strategic move to prevent the striker from becoming a valuable asset for another rival in the same division. The manager expressed his rationale in an interview with BBC Radio Leeds, stating that overlooking Young’s successful stint at Swindon would be unwise. With Young back in the squad, Bradford now has an additional weapon in their arsenal for their promotion ambitions.