Bradford Bulls Triumph Over Leeds Rhinos, Securing Keith Howard Foundation Trophy

In a powerful display of rugby prowess, the Bradford Bulls claimed a decisive 34-8 victory over the Leeds Rhinos in their final pre-season friendly, securing the Keith Howard Foundation Trophy. This commanding win was marked by significant contributions from key Bulls players, as they dominated most of the game.

Bradford Bulls' Performance

Mitch Souter, one of the stand-out performers of the day, scored two impressive tries for the Bulls. Off the bench, Ebon Scurr and Eribe Doro were formidable, solidifying the Bulls' control over the game. Lee Gaskell and Jordan Lilley were crucial in orchestrating key plays, capitalizing on opportunities that presented themselves throughout the match.

Leeds Rhinos' Struggle

Despite a strong initial performance, the Leeds Rhinos were unable to maintain their momentum. Their only score came from a try by Derrell Olpherts. Various other attempts by Leeds were effectively thwarted by Bradford's strong defence, with Kieran Gill's tackle being particularly noteworthy.

Upcoming Challenges

Although the game was mostly free from major injuries, Bradford's Jayden Myers and Billy Jowitt experienced minor issues that will need to be addressed. Looking ahead, the Bradford Bulls are set to face Dewsbury in their first competitive game of the year. This match presents a golden opportunity for Bradford to eliminate Dewsbury from the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup and potentially set up a local derby with Keighley Cougars.