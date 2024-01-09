en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Bradford Bulls’ Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:51 pm EST
Bradford Bulls’ Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs

The landscape of the rugby league has shifted with Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers, both previously associated with the Bradford Bulls, signing with new clubs for the upcoming season. This transition sheds light on the dynamic nature of the sport and the strategic moves clubs make to strengthen their rosters.

Dalton Desmond-Walker Joins Whitehaven

Australian prop Dalton Desmond-Walker, known for his stint with Keighley Cougars and a dual-registration with the Bradford Bulls, has now inked a two-year deal with Whitehaven. After a brief return to Australia, Desmond-Walker is set to compete against his former team in the Betfred Championship in 2024. His signing brings a wealth of experience and will undoubtedly be a significant addition to the Whitehaven lineup.

Rodgers Moves to North Wales Crusaders

Simultaneously, young talent Kallem Rodgers, who has previously featured for Bradford’s reserves and the England Community Lions Under-23s, has made a move to the North Wales Crusaders. Initially given a first-team deal with the Bulls for 2024, Rodgers’ shift to the Crusaders was an unexpected turn. Crusaders’ coach Carl Forster expressed that acquiring Rodgers was a straightforward decision once his availability was known, indicating the high regard the player commands within the sport.

Keenen Tomlinson’s Journey to Featherstone Rovers

Alongside these shifts, Keenen Tomlinson, a Jamaican international who had a short tenure with the Bulls in 2017 and played for Keighley Cougars, has moved to Featherstone Rovers. Tomlinson recently had his first face-off against the Bulls in a pre-season friendly match, signifying a full circle in his rugby league journey.

To sum up, the sport is in a state of flux with players switching allegiance, promising an intriguing season ahead. As the players settle into their new clubs, fans and rivals alike wait with bated breath, anticipating the strategies and performances that the upcoming season will bring.

0
Australia Rugby Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
In a tragic turn of events, a female South Australia (SA) police officer was found dead at the Port Adelaide Police Station. This unexpected incident occurred on Monday afternoon and was confirmed by the SA Police approximately five hours later. It’s been stated that the officer’s death is not deemed suspicious, setting the stage for
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
The Heritage Battle of Haberfield: Preserving Sydney's Suburban History
11 mins ago
The Heritage Battle of Haberfield: Preserving Sydney's Suburban History
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
13 mins ago
Scott Fulton Departs from Wests Tigers Amid Club Restructuring
Escalating Crisis in Victoria: Flooding Spurs Evacuations, Emergency Responses
4 mins ago
Escalating Crisis in Victoria: Flooding Spurs Evacuations, Emergency Responses
Canavan Challenges Chalmers' Warning on Economic Impact of Natural Disasters
8 mins ago
Canavan Challenges Chalmers' Warning on Economic Impact of Natural Disasters
Man Charged Over Deliberate Bushfires in Ellenbrook
9 mins ago
Man Charged Over Deliberate Bushfires in Ellenbrook
Latest Headlines
World News
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
14 seconds
Diagnostic Errors Implicate 1 in 15 Deaths: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
18 seconds
Mark Few on the Verge of 700 Career Victories: A Milestone in Sight
Seattle Seahawks Season Review: Reflections and Future Prospects
44 seconds
Seattle Seahawks Season Review: Reflections and Future Prospects
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
2 mins
Rain Meets Roof at NRG Stadium: Michigan-Washington Championship Game Unperturbed
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
2 mins
Abbey Clancy's Health Scare: A Case of Tight Jeans and Health Anxiety
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
2 mins
Recent Death Triggers Coroner Investigation: Unraveling the Cause and Circumstances
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
3 mins
Unexpected Death of SA Police Officer Sparks Investigation
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
3 mins
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Confronts Post Office Scandal Fallout
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
3 mins
Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Traffic in Manhattan
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
36 mins
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
1 hour
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
1 hour
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
1 hour
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
2 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
6 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app