Bradford Bulls’ Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers Sign With New Clubs

The landscape of the rugby league has shifted with Dalton Desmond-Walker and Kallem Rodgers, both previously associated with the Bradford Bulls, signing with new clubs for the upcoming season. This transition sheds light on the dynamic nature of the sport and the strategic moves clubs make to strengthen their rosters.

Dalton Desmond-Walker Joins Whitehaven

Australian prop Dalton Desmond-Walker, known for his stint with Keighley Cougars and a dual-registration with the Bradford Bulls, has now inked a two-year deal with Whitehaven. After a brief return to Australia, Desmond-Walker is set to compete against his former team in the Betfred Championship in 2024. His signing brings a wealth of experience and will undoubtedly be a significant addition to the Whitehaven lineup.

Rodgers Moves to North Wales Crusaders

Simultaneously, young talent Kallem Rodgers, who has previously featured for Bradford’s reserves and the England Community Lions Under-23s, has made a move to the North Wales Crusaders. Initially given a first-team deal with the Bulls for 2024, Rodgers’ shift to the Crusaders was an unexpected turn. Crusaders’ coach Carl Forster expressed that acquiring Rodgers was a straightforward decision once his availability was known, indicating the high regard the player commands within the sport.

Keenen Tomlinson’s Journey to Featherstone Rovers

Alongside these shifts, Keenen Tomlinson, a Jamaican international who had a short tenure with the Bulls in 2017 and played for Keighley Cougars, has moved to Featherstone Rovers. Tomlinson recently had his first face-off against the Bulls in a pre-season friendly match, signifying a full circle in his rugby league journey.

To sum up, the sport is in a state of flux with players switching allegiance, promising an intriguing season ahead. As the players settle into their new clubs, fans and rivals alike wait with bated breath, anticipating the strategies and performances that the upcoming season will bring.