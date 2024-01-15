Brad Waters' Insights into Cranbourne Horse Racing Meet: Promising Prospects Ahead

Form analyst Brad Waters, renowned for his work with Racenet and Herald Sun, has shed light on the upcoming horse racing meet at Cranbourne, highlighting several horses that show promising prospects for their respective races.

Alletante to Shine Second-up

Alletante, having shown good form first-up, carries a commendable record second-up. Waters anticipates her to be a strong contender at the Cranbourne track, bringing a competitive edge to the event.

Tosen Warrior: A Tough Competitor

After finishing second at Mornington following a hiatus of over a year, Tosen Warrior is expected to be a challenging contender in his next race. His added fitness and previous performance suggest potential for a stronger showing.

Yongtai: Ready for a Bigger Challenge

Yongtai, fresh off a victory in a small field at Bendigo, is seen by Waters as a horse capable of meeting more daunting challenges. His recent win might be a stepping stone towards larger victories.

Foxpath: Consistency and Advantageous Position

The consistent Foxpath has been noted for his advantageous inside draw. Waters believes this strategic positioning combined with Foxpath's consistency could result in success at the Cranbourne meet.

Jamie Mott's Rides

Jockey Jamie Mott is noted for having a busy schedule at the event, riding five horses - Zelithaki, Beautiful View, Tosen Warrior, Treloar, and Fuzz Buzz. Each horse carries varying odds for success, providing an intriguing dynamic for the Cranbourne meet.

In conclusion, the upcoming horse racing meet at Cranbourne is set to be a thrilling event, with several horses and their jockeys gearing up to make their mark. Remember to gamble responsibly and enjoy the spirit of the sport.