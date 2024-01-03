Brad Keselowski Eyes IMSA for RFK Racing Expansion

In a striking move, Brad Keselowski, co-owner of RFK Racing, is contemplating extending the team’s motorsport activities beyond the confines of the NASCAR Cup Series. Diverging from traditional expansion routes like the Xfinity or Truck series, Keselowski has his sights set on the International Motor Sports Association (IMSA), a prestigious professional sports car racing series in the U.S.

Looking Beyond NASCAR

The choice of IMSA for expansion reflects the successful legacy of RFK Racing’s other co-owner, Jack Roush. Renowned in motorsports for his impressive track record in IMSA, Roush has achieved 24 national championships, 12 manufacturer’s titles, and a staggering 119 race wins. Keselowski holds the conviction that the IMSA pedigree can bestow significant advantages to a Cup team, especially as NASCAR increasingly integrates road course racing into its events.

Stage60: A Stepping Stone

Presently, Keselowski’s primary focus is nurturing a third Cup team, with the Stage60 project being a key component of this endeavor. The project is tailored towards superspeedway and road course races, kickstarting with David Ragan taking the wheel of the No. 60 Ford Mustang at Daytona in February 2024.

The NASCAR-IMSA Interplay

While Keselowski recognizes NASCAR and IMSA as separate brands, each with unique characteristics—NASCAR championing American horsepower and IMSA focusing on hybrid engine programs—he appreciates the value of their distinct yet interconnected natures. The fact that NASCAR owns IMSA adds another layer of complexity to the relationship. IMSA’s LMP2 cars are even qualified to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship, indicating a level of interplay and mutual recognition between these motorsport entities.