Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Brad Feeken: A Legacy of Mentorship and Sportsmanship in Gretna

Brad Feeken, a revered boys’ basketball coach, and middle school teacher from Gretna, Nebraska, passed away at 48 after a courageous two-year battle with neuroendocrine cancer. His passing marks the end of a distinguished career that spanned over two decades, during which he touched countless young lives as a mentor, coach, and teacher. His loss is profoundly felt in his community, where he was a cornerstone of youth development and sporting excellence.

A Life Dedicated to Youth and Sports

Feeken, a Hastings High School alumnus, devoted his life to the pursuit of molding young minds and bodies. He made significant contributions to Gretna High School’s boys basketball program, where he served for 25 years. His tenure included four years as an assistant and 21 as the head coach. Under his guidance, the team amassed more than 350 victories, qualified for the state tournament 11 times, and clinched two state championships.

His passion for sports wasn’t limited to basketball. Feeken was a versatile athlete who played soccer, ran cross country, and played basketball during his high school years. His father, Dale Feeken, was a respected 25-year teacher and the track and field coach at Adams Central High School, undoubtedly fostering his son’s love for sports and education.

Remembering Brad Feeken

A memorial service to honor Feeken’s life and contributions is scheduled for 1 p.m. on January 8 at Journey Church in Gretna. Additionally, a visitation will take place at the same location on the preceding Sunday, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. The community is expected to gather in large numbers to pay their respects to a figure who has left an indelible mark on their lives.

Feeken’s wife, Jenny, announced his passing on his Caring Bridge site, which was updated regularly throughout his battle. His legacy will continue to inspire and impact the students and athletes of Gretna, reminding them of the transformative power of dedication, passion, and sportsmanship.

Education
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

