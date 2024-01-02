en English
Health

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind

Brad Feeken, the seasoned boys basketball coach at Gretna High School, succumbed to neuroendocrine cancer at the age of 48 on Saturday morning. This rare form of cancer had been his nemesis for the past two years, posing numerous challenges and forcing him to grapple with a series of medical complications. Despite a glimmer of hope in November when some tumors shrunk and the cancer’s progression halted, a discovery of fluid in his gastrointestinal tract, originating from his heart, tipped the scales against him.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Jenny Feeken, his wife, shared a poignant tribute on the Caring Bridge website, painting a picture of Brad’s integrity, resilience, and the indelible mark he left on countless lives. She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support their family received during this harrowing journey.

Community Support and Victory

Despite the looming shadow of his illness, Feeken reveled in the joy of Christmas with his family, watching his children unwrap a bounty of presents, a testament to the community’s generosity. The Gretna basketball team, now steered by Feeken’s long-time assistant and friend, Bill Heard, clinched a narrow 49-47 victory in the Metro Conference quarterfinal against Papillion-La Vista South. This triumphant moment was punctuated by Gretna senior guard, Landon Pokorski’s game-winning layup.

Legacy of a Champion

Feeken’s quarter-century stint with the boys basketball program saw the team qualify for the state tournament 11 times, clinching the title in 2016 and 2017. His unique ability to connect with students and inspire them to excel has been acknowledged by Superintendent Travis Lightle and echoed in the numerous tributes from the community, alumni, and basketball friends. His legacy will continue to be celebrated, and his life will be honored at a memorial service scheduled for Jan. 8 at Journey Church.

Health Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

