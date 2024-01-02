Brad Feeken: A Coach, A Fighter, A Legacy Left Behind

Brad Feeken, the seasoned boys basketball coach at Gretna High School, succumbed to neuroendocrine cancer at the age of 48 on Saturday morning. This rare form of cancer had been his nemesis for the past two years, posing numerous challenges and forcing him to grapple with a series of medical complications. Despite a glimmer of hope in November when some tumors shrunk and the cancer’s progression halted, a discovery of fluid in his gastrointestinal tract, originating from his heart, tipped the scales against him.

A Heartfelt Tribute

Jenny Feeken, his wife, shared a poignant tribute on the Caring Bridge website, painting a picture of Brad’s integrity, resilience, and the indelible mark he left on countless lives. She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support their family received during this harrowing journey.

Community Support and Victory

Despite the looming shadow of his illness, Feeken reveled in the joy of Christmas with his family, watching his children unwrap a bounty of presents, a testament to the community’s generosity. The Gretna basketball team, now steered by Feeken’s long-time assistant and friend, Bill Heard, clinched a narrow 49-47 victory in the Metro Conference quarterfinal against Papillion-La Vista South. This triumphant moment was punctuated by Gretna senior guard, Landon Pokorski’s game-winning layup.

Legacy of a Champion

Feeken’s quarter-century stint with the boys basketball program saw the team qualify for the state tournament 11 times, clinching the title in 2016 and 2017. His unique ability to connect with students and inspire them to excel has been acknowledged by Superintendent Travis Lightle and echoed in the numerous tributes from the community, alumni, and basketball friends. His legacy will continue to be celebrated, and his life will be honored at a memorial service scheduled for Jan. 8 at Journey Church.