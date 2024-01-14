Boys’ Prep Basketball Games: A Series of Thrilling Matches

In a recent series of boys’ prep basketball games, various teams battled it out on the court, with varying outcomes. Highlights of the games included Big Horn’s victory over Tongue River with a score of 52 to 46, and Cheyenne Central’s win against Cherokee Trail, Colorado, ending with a close score of 74 to 67. Farson-Eden also secured a comfortable victory over Encampment, ending the game at 70 to 52.

Notable Games and Scores

Another match saw Hill City from South Dakota triumph over Sundance with a significant lead, ending with a final score of 50 to 25. Riverton also emerged victorious against Cody, finishing the game with a score of 58 to 48, while Scottsbluff from Nebraska defeated Cheyenne East, ending the game at 63 to 51.

Big Horn Basin Classic

During the Big Horn Basin Classic, several noteworthy games took place. Burlington narrowly defeated Shoshoni with a score of 67 to 63, Lovell triumphed over Worland with a score of 50 to 43, and Powell won two games against Lovell and Thermopolis, with scores of 60 to 58 and 68 to 43 respectively. Rocky Mountain registered a win against Riverside with a score of 49 to 45, Wind River defeated Burlington 56 to 49, and Wyoming Indian had two wins against Rocky Mountain and Riverside with scores of 65 to 42 and 80 to 54.

Little 6 Tournament and West River Tournament

The Little 6 Tournament featured a close game with Dubois edging out Ten Sleep with a score of 54 to 52. Meanwhile, at the West River Tournament, Moorcroft won against Edgemont, South Dakota, with a score of 65 to 45.

However, several games were postponed or cancelled due to unspecified reasons, affecting teams such as Big Piney and Kemmerer, Buffalo and Rawlins, among others.