BOXXER's Super Sunday Bank Holiday Event: Marku vs Kongo Welterweight Showdown and Unbeaten Heavyweights

London's iconic O2 Arena is set to host an electrifying night of boxing on March 31st, as BOXXER presents its Super Sunday Bank Holiday event. Broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, and on Peacock in the USA, this event promises to deliver a thrilling lineup of unbeaten heavyweights and a highly anticipated welterweight rivalry clash.

The Welterweight Showdown: Marku vs Kongo

The welterweight face-off between Florian 'Albanian King' Marku and Chris Kongo is especially eagerly awaited following a heated altercation at a press conference last year. Marku, who is known for his passionate Albanian fanbase, returns to the ring after a swift victory in his previous bout. Kongo, on the other hand, seeks redemption after a narrow points defeat in his last fight and is determined to prove his worth in his hometown of South London.

Both fighters expressed their confidence in statements leading up to the event. Marku anticipates a knockout victory, while Kongo emphasizes his intent to climb to the top, starting with a win at The O2.

BOXXER Founder and CEO Weighs In

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom highlighted the Marku vs Kongo matchup as a highly requested bout by fans. He branded it as another 'Bad Blood' showdown that holds significant weight for both contenders.

"This is a fight that fans have been eagerly waiting for," Shalom said. "Both fighters have a point to prove, and the stakes are high. This promises to be an unmissable 'Bad Blood' fight and a must-win for both men."

A Night of Unbeaten Heavyweights

Apart from the welterweight grudge match, the event will also feature a lineup of unbeaten heavyweights. The main event will see Fabio Wardley defend his British heavyweight title against Frazer Clarke. With so much talent on display, BOXXER's Super Sunday Bank Holiday event is shaping up to be a night of unforgettable boxing action.

As the countdown to March 31st begins, anticipation is building among fans and pundits alike. Whether it's the prospect of witnessing the next generation of heavyweight stars or the guaranteed drama of the Marku vs Kongo showdown, there's no doubt that this event will have boxing enthusiasts around the world on the edge of their seats.

In the words of Ben Shalom, "This is going to be a night of high-stakes boxing like no other. We've got a fantastic lineup, and we can't wait to bring the action to fans live at The O2 and around the world."

So mark your calendars, boxing fans. On March 31st, London's O2 Arena will be the epicenter of the boxing world, and you won't want to miss a single punch.