Boxing & MMA

Boxing’s Reckoning in Riyadh: A Resounding Success with Promise of Future Growth

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
Boxing’s Reckoning in Riyadh: A Resounding Success with Promise of Future Growth

The recent ‘Reckoning in Riyadh’ boxing event, hosted in Saudi Arabia, has emerged as a resounding success, signaling a promising new era for the sport’s growth in the Middle East. The event, comprised of 15 fights, has been noted as an anomaly in the sport, illustrating the eagerness of fighters to participate in the burgeoning boxing scene in Saudi Arabia.

Notable Upsets and Emerging Contenders

Among the battles, notable upsets took place. Agit Kabayel rose to prominence by defeating Arslanbek Makhmudov, positioning himself as a significant heavyweight contender. Meanwhile, Joseph Parker gained attention by outperforming Deontay Wilder, distancing himself from an anticipated match with Anthony Joshua, and proving to be a serious contender in the heavyweight division.

Questionable Performances and Rising Stars

Wilder’s performance during the event raised questions about the impact of his psychedelic therapy before the fight. In contrast, Anthony Joshua exhibited renewed vigor against Otto Wallin. Joshua benefitted from staying active with three fights in the past year, displaying a level of formidability that has left critics and fans alike in anticipation of his future bouts.

The event also saw Daniel Dubois emerge victorious against a heavier Jarrell Miller, demonstrating great resolve and boosting his confidence. His triumphant performance is expected to have a significant impact on his future fights.

A Bright Future for Boxing in Saudi Arabia

The success of the event, buoyed by the support from His Excellency Turki Alalshikh and the Riyadh Season team, promises a bright future for boxing in Saudi Arabia. The boxing community is optimistic about reinvigorating the sport and bringing it back to the mainstream. The next major milestone in Saudi Arabia’s boxing scene is the ‘Ring of Fire’ event, set for February 17, 2024, which is expected to further elevate the status of boxing in the region.

Boxing & MMA Saudi Arabia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

