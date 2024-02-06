Boxing News: Shala Steps Up, Babic Defends Title, Lauren Plans Comeback

In a flurry of boxing news, we note a series of shifts in the ring, the announcement of upcoming fights, and the passing of an iconic figure. Ryad Merhy, initially slated as the challenger for the vacant EBU heavyweight title, has backed out, making way for Granit Shala to step into the ring with Daniel Dubois. The EBU has marked February 19th as the deadline for purse bids, with Agon Sports promoting Shala and Queensberry promoting Dubois.

Upcoming Cruiserweight Action

In the cruiserweight category, Goran Babic is all set to defend his WBC Mediterranean title against Jonathan Kogassi on April 13th in Milan. Babic, a Serbian fighter who has made Sweden his base, clinched the title after a victorious bout with Kamel Kouaouch. He has previously contested for the Serbian and Swedish titles. Jonathan Kogassi, a Congolese-born boxer who now calls Italy home, competed in the 2019 World championships.

Further, Claudio Squeo and Niklas Rasanen are to lock horns for the vacant IBF European cruiserweight title in Rome, although the date awaits confirmation by BBT Promotion.

Women's Boxing: Return of Mikaela Lauren

On the women's boxing front, former WBC and IBO super welterweight champion Mikaela Lauren has hinted at a comeback fight scheduled for February 24th in Copenhagen. Lauren took a break from the ring to focus on motherhood. The name of her opponent is yet to be released.

Remembering Hans Huber

The boxing world is also in mourning following the death of Hans Huber, who passed away aged 90. Huber was an Olympic silver medalist for West Germany in 1964, bowing to Joe Frazier in the finals. Unlike Frazier, Huber never ventured into professional boxing.

New Signings for Agon Sports

In other developments, Agon Sports has penned contracts with two promising boxing prospects: lightweight Hamsat Shadalov, who represented Germany in the 2021 Olympic Games, and super welterweight Paul Wall.