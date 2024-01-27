WWE SmackDown: LA Knight Triumphs, Surprising Debuts and More

In a riveting episode of WWE SmackDown, a flurry of dramatic matches and events set the stage for the impending Royal Rumble. One of the most notable highlights was when LA Knight claimed victory over Randy Orton and AJ Styles. This triumph came after Styles made an unexpected intrusion during Knight's faceoff with Solo Sikoa, leading to a disqualification win for Knight.

Surprises in the Ring

The SmackDown episode was not short of surprises. In the Women's division, The Kabuki Warriors managed to seize the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles from Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. This win underscored their prowess and determination in the ring, setting a new benchmark for upcoming contenders.

Adding to the list of unexpected turns, NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez made a startling debut by launching an attack on Zelina Vega. This interruption proved pivotal in Santos Escobar's win against Carlito, drawing attention to Lopez's potential as a game-changer in future matches.

Victories and Confrontations

Elsewhere on SmackDown, Austin Theory secured a win against Carmelo Hayes with the strategic aid of Grayson Waller. However, Hayes was spared a post-match beatdown thanks to the timely intervention of his ally, Trick Williams.

In a heated in-ring standoff, The Final Testament demonstrated their might by laying out Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits, generating a wave of anticipation for their subsequent clashes.

